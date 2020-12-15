Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Horowhenua Chronicle

If you are out and about in Horowhenua this summer ....

9 minutes to read

Shannon's Toy Circus is well worth a visit.

Horowhenua Chronicle
By: Jennie Gutry

lvn181220jghols3: A collection of Klompen or wooden shoes can be found in the Oranjehof at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton.
lvn181220jghols4
lvn181220jghols5: Information about flax at the Flax Stripper Museum.
lvn181220jghols6: Build a sandman at the beach.
A_lvn190918toycircus1:

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.