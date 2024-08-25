“I was super excited to get the role of Sandy. I love her adventurous spirit and how she’s always ready for a challenge. I love performing and being part of a team. The cast and directors are amazing, and it feels like a big, supportive family. We’ve built forever friendships and working with everyone has been my favourite part.”

Horowhenua College student Isabella Zoie, 13, will play Sandy Cheeks in HYPE Theatre Levin's upcoming production, Spongebob the Musical.

This isn’t Isabella’s first time on stage.

“I’ve been in The Addams Family, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Les Misérables. Each one was a great experience.”

Isabella’s brother Xavier, 15, will join her on stage as the villainous Plankton.

“It’s a lot of fun playing a villain and diving into his crazy schemes. Plankton’s got this unique energy that makes him fun to portray.”

Like his sister, Xavier also has stage experience.

“I played Lucas in The Addams Family and one of the Lost Children in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Each show has been a great experience.”

He said he was keen to get involved with this latest production as soon as he heard about it.

“I’ve always loved SpongeBob SquarePants, so being part of the musical was a no-brainer for me. The humour and vibrant world of the show just seemed like such a blast to be a part of.”

He said he’s made great friends during rehearsals.

“The best part has been connecting with the other cast members. We’ve all become close friends, and it’s been so cool to work with people who are as enthusiastic about theatre as I am. Rehearsals have been full of energy, and it’s been a lot of fun. I’m excited for the audience to see the show and enjoy the surprises and fun entertainment we’ve planned. I think they’re going to have a great time.”

Horowhenua College student Xavier Zoie, 15, is Plankton in HYPE Theatre Levin's upcoming production, Spongebob the Musical.

Buckley said all of the cast and crew have worked hard from the start.

“As in any musical or play it is a huge commitment, not only from the production side but also from the parents and students. Time commitment is a major factor. We have three practices per week and we have been putting together the show for three-and-a-half months. Starting with a month of music and dance and moving on to script work.”

It’s hard work, but also fun, she said, as well as helping the young cast learn some valuable skills.

“The children learn discipline from having to commit not only to the rehearsals but to their cast team. And on the way, they endorse the basic etiquette of theatre with practices learnt at classes.”

She said the musical has a feel-good vibe to it.

“Life has been hard on us all over the last few years - so happiness and fun were on the top of my show choices this year. We all deserve that.”

The Details: Spongebob The Musical

When: Wednesday, August 28 to Sunday, September 1. Wednesday-Friday 7pm and Saturday and Sunday 2pm and 7pm

Where: Waiopehu College Hall, 74 Bartholomew Rd, Levin

Tickets: www.trybooking.com and search Spongebob The Musical