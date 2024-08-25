Spongebob the Musical opens at Waiopehu College hall on Wednesday, August 28. Pictured here is the musical's ensemble.
It’s time to get silly and a little bit square - as Spongebob the Musical opens in town this month.
The show, produced by HYPE (Horowhenua Young Persons Entertainment) theatre and directed by Linda Buckley, Ann-Marie Strap and Amber Rollinson, opens on Wednesday, August 28.
It’s a fun and entertaining show, said Buckley.
“SpongeBob has always been on my bucket list to present after watching the full production on the internet. It is a zappy, happy, light-hearted and kooky show full of humorous SpongeBob phrases and the musical is very close to the original SpongeBob. And it is embedded with beautiful catchy lyrics from the famous trio of David Bowie, Steve Tyler and Cyndie Lauper. It’s an energetic masterpiece.”
Horowhenua College student Isabella Zoie, 13, will play the adventurous and science-focused character Sandy Cheeks. Isabella said she looks forward to bringing plenty of energy to the stage.
“I was super excited to get the role of Sandy. I love her adventurous spirit and how she’s always ready for a challenge. I love performing and being part of a team. The cast and directors are amazing, and it feels like a big, supportive family. We’ve built forever friendships and working with everyone has been my favourite part.”
This isn’t Isabella’s first time on stage.
“I’ve been in The Addams Family, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Les Misérables. Each one was a great experience.”
Isabella’s brother Xavier, 15, will join her on stage as the villainous Plankton.
“It’s a lot of fun playing a villain and diving into his crazy schemes. Plankton’s got this unique energy that makes him fun to portray.”
Like his sister, Xavier also has stage experience.
“I played Lucas in The Addams Family and one of the Lost Children in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Each show has been a great experience.”
He said he was keen to get involved with this latest production as soon as he heard about it.
“I’ve always loved SpongeBob SquarePants, so being part of the musical was a no-brainer for me. The humour and vibrant world of the show just seemed like such a blast to be a part of.”
He said he’s made great friends during rehearsals.
“The best part has been connecting with the other cast members. We’ve all become close friends, and it’s been so cool to work with people who are as enthusiastic about theatre as I am. Rehearsals have been full of energy, and it’s been a lot of fun. I’m excited for the audience to see the show and enjoy the surprises and fun entertainment we’ve planned. I think they’re going to have a great time.”
Buckley said all of the cast and crew have worked hard from the start.
“As in any musical or play it is a huge commitment, not only from the production side but also from the parents and students. Time commitment is a major factor. We have three practices per week and we have been putting together the show for three-and-a-half months. Starting with a month of music and dance and moving on to script work.”