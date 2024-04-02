John and Gloria Michael are men's and women's singles champions at Waitarere Beach.

A husband and wife have made it to the top of the honours board at Waitarere Beach Bowling Club this season.

John and Gloria Michael are men’s and women’s singles champions, beating their respective opponents Matt Horn and Dot Collis in the club finals held last month, and will now progress to the inter-club Champion of Champion competition held at Central Levin Bowling on April 20.

It continues a good run of form for John Michael, who recently won the Bowls Kāpiti Coast Open singles title against a field of 52 players, held recently at the Levin Bowling Club and Levin Central Bowling Club.

It has been a vintage season for the Waitarere lub with players selected for the annual North v South feature match, essentially pitting Ōtaki, Levin, Central Levin and Waitarere clubs against their southern counterparts.

Only non-representative players could be selected for the North v South fixture, which was won this year for the first time in four seasons by the North team. It was a close-run thing. The final score was 16.5 games to 15.5.

Waitarere Beach bowler Janet Olliver was also part of the Bowls Kapiti Coast women’s representative team that finished third in their section at the National Championship Intercentre held in Wellington recently.

The club also recently held a two-day tournament that attracted 14 teams of mixed fours from around the region, won by a Johnston Park team from Feilding.

Meanwhile, another Waitarere Beach bowling couple were to the fore recently, with husband and wife Phil and Karen Hutton winning the junior 2x4x2 pairs title.