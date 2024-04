Rongotea Stock Yard.

Autumn feeder calves were still in hot demand at Rongotea reported Darryl Harwood of New Zealand Farmers Livestock.

3-year Hereford – Friesian cross steers 578kg made $2.91/kg.

2-year Hereford – Friesian cross steers 388kg made $2.84/kg, Angus cross steers 383kg made $2.77/kg and Friesian steers 452kg made $2.57/kg.

2-year Saler cross bulls 336kg - 427kg made $2.97/kg - $3.18/kg and Hereford – Friesian cross bulls 390kg made $2.85/kg.

2-year Saler cross heifers 329kg – 368kg made $2.17/kg - $2.89/kg.

18-month Hereford – Friesian cross steers 277kg made $3.10/kg.

18-month Belgian Blue cross heifers 388kg made $2.58/kg, Hereford – Friesian cross heifers 403kg - 420kg made $2.53/kg - $2.60/kg and RWB Speckle Park cross heifers 345kg made $1.88/kg.

Yearling Friesian bulls 233kg – 240kg made $630 - $650, Hereford - Friesian cross bulls 271kg made $2.58/kg and Speckle Park cross bulls 280kg made $2.50/kg.

Weaner Hereford - Friesian cross steers 170kg – 180kg made $260 - $570 and Angus cross steers 155kg - 190kg made $300 – 450.

Weaner Friesian bulls 169kg made $470.

Weaner Hereford - Friesian cross heifers 105kg – 188kg made $460 - $530, Angus cross steers 142kg - 171kg made $460 and Charolais cross heifers 173kg made $450.

Boner Friesian cows 420kg - 675kg made $1.55/kg - $1.86/kg, Friesian cross cows 425kg made $1.60/kg, Jersey cows 525kg made $1.89/kg and Hereford – Friesian cross cows 348kg made $1.60/kg.

In the calf pens, Friesian bull calves made $150 - $265, Hereford - Friesian cross bull calves made $110 - $330, Speckle Park cross bull calves made $230 - $250 and Belgian Blue cross bull calves made $255. Hereford - Friesian cross heifer calves made $90 - $220, Belgian Blue cross heifer calves made $240 and Speckle Park cross heifer calves made $160.