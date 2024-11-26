Advertisement
Horowhenua’s Tatum estate officially opens with Chris Penk and local leaders

3 mins to read
(From left) Attendees at Tatum's official opening ceremony on Tuesday, November 26: general manager of aged care and shared services Dwayne Martin, Tatum manager Catherine Hunt, Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk, owner Wayne Bishop and his wife Bridget, general manager of construction Zane Bull, general manager of business Shaun Tyson and Horowhenua MP Tim Costley. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk was in town to see Horowhenua’s newly redeveloped Tatum estate on Tuesday.

Penk, was joined by local MP Tim Costley, Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden, developer and owners Wayne and Bridget Bishop, iwi representatives and key stakeholders at the state for its official opening this week.

Penk said he was honoured to have been invited.

“Today represents an opportunity for growth potential. It’s positive to see the work of Wayne and his staff completed and how they came together for this. I’m keen to learn about more projects in the region that we can help out with.”

Tatum, originally built for Major Charles Tatum and his wife Alice in 1912, was redeveloped by the Wayne Bishop Group.

Bishop, who owns the property with his wife Bridget, said it was a privilege to host the esteemed guests for the opening.

“It’s not every day, when you’re building a project, that you have the opportunity to present what you’ve done to the building and construction minister, an MP, our worship the mayor and our key stakeholders.”

Over the past 18 months, Bishop said the team has revitalised the space.

“We’ve brightened up the homestead and put a new roof on, so now it’s good to go for another 50 years. In there, we have an upstairs bridal suite. We have the pavilion, which will seat 200, and the function centre as well. We also have a conference centre and 30 individual motel suites.”

Tatum is an iconic venue for the Horowhenua community, he said, with a long history, including the many years in which it served as a base for the scouting movement.

“I’m sure everyone in the lower North Island will have a connection to this place, such as when it was the scout’s venue or attended an event here. This place holds a lot of meaning to me, as it is where Bridget [and I] were married.”

Costley said it was great to have Penk in town.

“I think its fantastic and shows the support from the Government. It shows the value we place in the region and what can happen in the space, not just in terms of an event centre but the economic growth opportunities that are here.”

He said the Tatum redevelopment was exciting for Horowhenua.

“Projects such as these are great for the region.”

Wanden said Tatum was a great community asset.

“It’s great to see it restored and providing a wonderful facility for events and weddings. Adding on to that, Tatum brings a huge economic benefit to the district and [is] a welcome addition to the events space.”

