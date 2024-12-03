Niwa's seasonal outlook suggests warmer and drier weather over the next three months for Horowhenua. Photo / Marion Cherry

Niwa's seasonal outlook suggests warmer and drier weather over the next three months for Horowhenua. Photo / Marion Cherry

While it’s too early to confirm whether Christmas will be a jandals or gumboots affair, National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) forecaster Chris Brandolino said the summer season looks as though it will be warmer than normal for Horowhenua.

On Friday, November 29, Niwa released its seasonal climate outlook for December 2024 to February 25.

Brandolino said Horowhenua residents can expect the next 10-14 days to be drier than previous years.

The outlook states temperatures have a 60% chance of being above average, with rainfall totals having a 40% chance of being near-normal and a 35% chance of being above normal.

He said while he can’t yet determine if Christmas will be sunny, the current trend suggests it’s a possibility.