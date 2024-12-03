Advertisement
Horowhenua’s summer 2024 forecast: 60% chance of warmer, drier weather

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Horowhenua Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Niwa's seasonal outlook suggests warmer and drier weather over the next three months for Horowhenua. Photo / Marion Cherry

While it’s too early to confirm whether Christmas will be a jandals or gumboots affair, National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) forecaster Chris Brandolino said the summer season looks as though it will be warmer than normal for Horowhenua.

On Friday, November 29, Niwa released its seasonal climate outlook for December 2024 to February 25.

Brandolino said Horowhenua residents can expect the next 10-14 days to be drier than previous years.

The outlook states temperatures have a 60% chance of being above average, with rainfall totals having a 40% chance of being near-normal and a 35% chance of being above normal.

He said while he can’t yet determine if Christmas will be sunny, the current trend suggests it’s a possibility.

“As we get close to Christmas and if the timing goes as expected, we could see it drying toward Christmas. We’re still a few weeks away from being able to confirm that trend.”

He said while it doesn’t look like there will be any big rain events, the exception could be the inland areas of Tararua and the Kāpiti Coast.

“As we head into January, we could start to see rain events. What I can say is the first half of the season is a lot different than the second half.”

