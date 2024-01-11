Sheep, sheep and more sheep of various breeds are the bread and butter of the Timms family.

Sheep, sheep and more sheep. That is life for Diana and Gilbert Timms, something they have inherited from their forebears and passed on their kids and grandkids.

They have been involved with the sheep section of the Horowhenua AP&I Show for more than 50 years and are delighted that all the hard work by themselves and others has culminated in being allowed to host the Royal AP&I Show, something awarded to only one show a year.

It is the first ever Royal Show for Horowhenua and it will bring more than the usual number of competitors here. It gives breeders a chance to compare notes and see how they measure up.

The fact that 2024 is the year the Royal Agricultural Society (RAS) celebrates its centenary is very nice icing on Horowhenua’s cake.

Diana and Gilbert Timms have been going to AP&I shows around the country for years.

“I never thought I’d see that happen,” Timms said. “Small shows like ours just do not get that honour. But over the years the RAS has noticed the quality of our show, which is going from strength to strength thanks to a really good and large committee made up of passionate grassroots people, who are prepared to put the work in.”

Timms has been chief sheep steward for five decades, and as a sheep breeder he knows every breeder in the country, travels to all shows and belongs to several breeding societies.

“I have never missed a Royal Show and I encourage everyone I know to come and show their sheep here.”

He’s been going to shows for 62 years and remembers his first one was in Hawke’s Bay.

“I’ve been to Christchurch five times. It is a real privilege to have a Royal Show here.”

He said the sheep breeders are a good bunch who help and learn from each other. He and Diana have Perendales, Paul Dorsets, Romneys and Cheviots, with a total of around 6000 sheep including lambs. Grandson Corey Prouting has the Southdown stud, which was started in the 1920s by Diana’s mother.

“I am expecting 300 exhibitors in the sheep section for 2024 and we will bring a lot of our sheep, as usual,” Timms said. Normally there are about 200 exhibitors and they come up from all around the country. A Paul Dorset breeder is coming down with sheep from north of Whangārei and Perendale sheep will be coming up from South Otago.

Gilbert Timms is an active member of the Horowhenua AP&I Show committee, organising the sheep section each year and showing sheep at the show - he wins a lot. Here he is in the Grand Parade in 2023 with grandson Corey and some of his ribboned sheep.

Four judges are coming up from the South Island and they judge the different breeds of sheep on breed type, the meat and the state of their feet.

“Sheep need to be free from faults, have a good colour, a good backend (that is where the meat is).”

On the Friday before the show, all sheep go through this process, then on Saturday it is the turn of the interbreeds, with six sections judged on meat and six on wool quality. On Saturday lambs are being judged in a hoof class and a meat class.

“In a Royal Show you get the best breeds in the country to your show. The best sheep from around the country will be on display here. It is great for breeders because you see what the benchmark is, and you see how good you are, or where you can improve.”

Apart from putting together the sheep section, enticing breeders to come, getting the pens ready and finding judges, it is also his job to help organise the provision of enough sheep to run the dog trials.

As chief steward for the Horowhenua AP&I Show, Gilbert Timms also makes sure enough sheep are available each year for the dog trials to be held.

Wife Diana said she has only missed one show in 60 years - and now the grandchildren are helping on the farm and in the show.

For the Timms and many Horowhenua AP&I Show people, this is about grassroots - about passion, intergenerational input and know-how.

“I have also been involved with the Home Industries. I missed the sheep section one year but not the Home Industries,” Diana Timms says.

She was the first woman president of the Horowhenua AP&I association. “I wasn’t the first woman on the committee though.”

The Royal Horowhenua Agricultural, Pastoral and Industries Show will be held on Wellington Anniversary Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, January 20 and 21 at the Levin Showgrounds. Access from Victoria St and Tiro Tiro Rd.

Due to the size of the Royal Show there will be no public parking in the showgrounds.

Daily entry: $15 for adults, $5 for kids under 15, preschoolers are free, families (two adults and three children): $40 each day.

An annual membership is $50 and that gets you entry on both days for three adults and two children, plus a car park on both days.

For more visit levinapishow.co.nz