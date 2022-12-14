Horowhenua’s Festival of Lights still delights

The first prize in the Home Section of this year's Harvey Bowler Festival of Lights went to the owners of 14 Lancaster Street in Levin, Judy and Roland.

The eighth year of the Harvey Bowler Festival of Lights is in full swing, and last week the prizes were handed out.

Harvey Bowler director Michael Hill said, “Each year is different. We always have new entrants, and this year a lot of businesses decided to participate.”

He said the busyness of the year had prevented his team from decking out their building with lights.

“It has been one of those years.”

The New World Business Daytime window went to Norca Rugs. Shadz and MAD were second (and went home with a huge basket full of goodies), and third prize went to Layered Design.

The Property Brokers Night Light Window winners were Shadz and MAD in first place, Norca Rigs in second, and Layered Design in third.

BNZ Property went to Tatana Contracting, while Horowhenua Outdoor Machinery got a prize for being the most talked about design. ‘How did they get that lawnmower on the roof?’ That is a question many locals are asking, but they are not saying...

In the Electra Home Entries, the prize for best first-time entry went to 41 Easton Way, Levin; the prize for Most Creative Use of a Sign went to 3 Bartholomew Rd, Levin; and the prize for Most Creative Use of a Tree was for 3 Highfield Place, Levin.

The third prize in the Home Section was for 32 Ladys Mile in Foxton; 7 Martin Harvey Street, Levin took out the second prize; and the first prize went to 14 Lancaster Street in Levin.

The spot prize for a non-winner went to 9 Harrod Street in Foxton. For everyone else, there was a bag of goodies to thank them for spreading Christmas cheer once again.