Princess Anne is the president of the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth and visited New Zealand’s Royal Agricultural Society earlier this year with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence. They are pictured talking with society president Rachel Walker and vice-president Nic Barkley.

Horowhenua will host next year’s Royal Agricultural & Pastoral Show of New Zealand, the Royal Agricultural Society of New Zealand announced this week.

It forms the start of the society’s centenary year, and president Rachel Walker said Horowhenua would start off the celebrations for it “with a bang”.

“We’re excited to see the Royal Agricultural & Pastoral Show of New Zealand return in 2024 after a bit of a hiatus,” says Rachel. “We’re even more excited to be heading to Horowhenua in partnership with the Horowhenua AP&I Association to kick off what will be the society’s centenary year.”

Rachel Walker, president of the Royal Agricultural Society of New Zealand.

“From cattle to sheep, alpacas, donkeys, pigs, and equestrian sections, to shearing, home industries and wood chopping, the 2024 Royal Agricultural Show of New Zealand has something for everyone,” says Rachel. “And that’s just the beginning of what will be on show for the four-day event from 18-21 January 2024.”

With 66 breed and kindred societies representing many more, the Royal Agricultural & Pastoral Show of New Zealand will have a range of animals on show.

Kyle Blenkhorn, president of the Horowhenua AP&I Association, said the 2024 event would provide the opportunity for locals and visitors to the region to see the best of what the agricultural and pastoral sector hads to offer, with the potential to see some rare breeds.

Horowhenua AP&I Show president Kyle Blenkhorn and administrator Jill Timms are flying the flag for the Royal Agricultural Show, which will next year be held in Levin.

“It is an honour for our regional show to be given the chance to shine with the prestige of hosting the Royal Agricultural & Pastoral Show of New Zealand,” said Kyle.

There will also be a number of trade spaces where local and national farm equipment suppliers can show off the latest in their technology, as well as the ability to sample and buy some of the best local foods and crafts.

Horowhenua’s AP&I show started in 1906 and each year tries to bring together town and country to show off the very best the local agricultural sector has to offer. Competitions are held for dairy, beef cattle, sheep, and pigs.

Throughout the show, skills are on display with competitions for sheep shearing, wool handling, to dog trial and wood chopping. The royal status of next year’s show means many more participants will be signing up because the royal medals are much coveted. Huge interest from overseas is anticipated for all competitions.





RAS NZ Show logo

The Royal Agricultural Society of New Zealand was established under royal charter through the Agricultural and Pastoral Societies Act 1908. The Royal Agricultural Society of New Zealand was established in 1924 and has celebrated agriculture and rural communities for nearly 100 years.

The Royal Agricultural & Pastoral Show of New Zealand was first held in 1924, and is hosted in partnership with A&P associations nationwide.

A royal show can be awarded to one North Island and one South Island association in each season.

The Royal Agricultural & Pastoral Show of New Zealand showcases rural excellence and the best of showing across the country. It provides the opportunity for exhibitors and competitors from all classes to show, including from the RAS’ breed and kindred societies. This includes: alpacas and llamas, beef and dairy Cattle, dogs, goats, donkeys and mules, home industries, horses, pigs, ponies, and sheep.

While each breed section has a Champion, there is also a Supreme Champion for each area section and an overall Supreme Animal of the Show.

You can find the showgrounds at the end of Victoria St in Levin.

For more information: https://www.levinapishow.co.nz/

Ph: 3686539.