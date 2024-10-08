The Age on the Go exhibition is returning to Levin. Photo / Horowhenua District Council

The Age on the Go exhibition is back in Levin this week.

The expo, organised by the Horowhenua District Council, will include activities, entertainment and information for Horowhenua’s senior citizens.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said with dozens of stalls and plenty of opportunities to learn, the expo is a great way to explore services and activities that help older people live well and age well.

“We want older people in Horowhenua to feel empowered and supported to make choices that enhance their quality of life. Age on the Go Expo is a fantastic opportunity for them to connect with services, have some fun, and enjoy a great day out. It’s an event many look forward to every year.”

The event, supported by the Older Persons’ Community Network, is listed in He Hapori Pakari, Strong Communities, the council’s community wellbeing strategy as an ongoing action council commits to, alongside the community, contributing to the health and wellbeing of Horowhenua residents.