“We used to bring people in to run trade courses but with less funding, we can no longer do that. So, we put our heads together to find a way to maximise the resources we do have and came up with this work-ready course. We’re both qualified teachers so we’ve used that knowledge, MTFJ resources and employability skills advice to create the course.”

Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden speaks at the graduation ceremony of the pilot MTFJ work-ready course, Rangatahi Kia Angitu in August. Photo / Horowhenua District Council

She said they trialled the course in August and it was successful.

“Using the feedback from that pilot we’ve streamlined this course to maximise our time by focusing on what people felt was useful to them.”

Humphries said the course is for people aged 16-24 who are not currently enrolled in school, a training programme or employed.

“We’ve timed this course to take place around the time the local colleges finish so school leavers who aren’t quite sure what they’re going to do for a career can come along and learn some valuable skills.”

The course is split into a week of personal development and practical learning, she said.

“During the first week, we’ll get to know each other and figure out our values and strengths, discuss healthy habits and unpack who we are and what makes us tick. From there we’ll use a careers quiz to help get an idea of what career may suit.”

Once people are comfortable with each other, they start learning about the skills.

“We’ll teach them how to write cover letters and CVs, how to search and apply for jobs and how to prepare for job interviews. We’ll also run through some mock interviews and communication skills as well.”

She said there’ll be three guest speakers during the course.

“One will cover budgeting and how to create a budget while working, the other will talk about our waiora (wellbeing) and then someone will come in and run some fun activities as well.”

Humphries said the communication skills will come in handy when the participants then work together to plan, prepare and cook a barbecue, completing two NCEA unit standards and gaining seven level two credits.

“It’s a great way to finish the course by giving them some cooking experience and NCEA credits while having fun.”

Once they’ve completed the course, the participants will take part in a graduation ceremony, receiving a letter from Horowhenua District Council mayor Bernie Wanden.

“The letter will endorse them for completing their course and is great for the CV.”

She said MTFJ support doesn’t stop once the course finishes.

“We’ll work with them to help them find work and provide that wrap-around support for them.”

With spaces filling quickly, Humphries said it’s important to register quickly.

“This is a great course that will get our young people ready for the workforce.”

The Details

What: Free Work Ready Course

When: Tuesday, November 5 to Friday, November 15, 9.30am-12.30pm. Team barbecue course: Tuesday, November 19 to Wednesday, November 20, 9am-3pm

Registration: email mtfj@horowhenua.govt.nz.







