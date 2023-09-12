Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Horowhenua vape store owner calls for tighter restrictions on sales

Paul Williams
By
7 mins to read
Vaping has become an epidemic among young people in Horowhenua. Photo / 123rf

Vaping has become an epidemic among young people in Horowhenua. Photo / 123rf

A vaping mogul wants Horowhenua ratepayers to help fund programmes to help stem a youth vaping epidemic and put tighter restrictions on where vapes can be sold.

Jason Larsen, who has a financial interest in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle