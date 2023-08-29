It was hardly Times Square or Liverpool Station, but a flash mob of ukulele players took centre stage at Levin Mall yesterday.

The 40-strong gang of strummers and hummers from Horowhenua Ukulele Group (Hug) began playing shortly after 11.30am, their impromptu music acting like a magnet for a large crowd.

It started with one player from Hug singing the beginning to Midnight Special, who was then joined by another, then another, until the entire mob was singing and playing in unison.

They followed up with renditions of Blackboard of My Heart, Bye Bye Love and Down By The Riverside, and were given a rousing reception from the crowd. Some townsfolk walking past stopped to take in the music and gave a round of applause.

It was the first ukulele flash mob Levin had ever seen, although similar events of this type had been popping up all over the world.

Hug started a year ago when expatriate Kiwis Bob and Cathy returned from Melbourne during lockdown, settling in Levin. Their love of music and ukulele had proven highly infectious, so much so that there are 34 regular Hug members.

The movement had also given rise to weekly concerts at the Levin library - Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō - that were well-patronised, and also a Monday singalong event that was open to the public and proved popular, with as many as 60 people from all walks of life attending.

The ukulele flash mob quickly grew in numbers at Levin Mall yesterday.

The focus was on fun and a love of music, and it was proving particularly attractive for retirees.

