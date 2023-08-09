All Blacks hookers Codie Taylor and Dane Coles. Photo / Photosport

They breed ’em tough in Horowhenua.

The region is laying claim to having produced key figures named in the engine room of the All Blacks World Cup squad announced this week.

All Black prop Tyrel Lomax and hookers Dane Coles and Cody Taylor have their roots in the province and are from good Horowhenua stock.

Cody Taylor says hello after the game at Levin Domain. Photo / RADAR Photography

Any rugby follower knows that the front row is where the business gets done and the three are poised to play a big part in the All Blacks’ World Cup campaign.

So, how has one of New Zealand’s smallest provinces birthed so much rugby talent? Was it something in the water that flows down from the Tararua Ranges? Is it something in the sea air from the prevailing westerly wind howling in from the Tasman Sea?

Horowhenua-Kāpiti has produced some of New Zealand rugby’s best: Carlos Spencer, Christian Cullen, Harry Jacob, Sam Doyle, Terry McCashin, Mark Shaw, Joe Karam, Cliff Porter, Vince Bevan and Gary Knight - and Selica Winiata and Grace Steinmetz - topping the list.

Joe Karam lines up a kick for Horowhenua against Manawatu in 1971. Photo / Kete Horowhenua

All Blacks selectors have named a strong squad for France, and there’s every likelihood that the Horowhenua trio of Lomax, Taylor and Coles will play a massive role in the tournament in the first-choice squad.

Taylor (Muaūpoko) attended St Joseph’s Primary School and Horowhenua College and played all his age grade representative rugby for Horowhenua-Kāpiti. He was in town just last week to unveil a new seat outside Levin Domain, a ground where he cut his teeth as a youngster.

Lomax did all his schooling in Australia before moving back to New Zealand as a young man, and he has a large amount of extended whānau living in Horowhenua.

He would visit his grandparents in Levin regularly and mow their lawns, and still enjoys the odd game of golf with whānau at the Moutere Links course on Hokio Beach Rd.

Tyrel Lomax. Photo: RADAR Photography

Coles grew up in the Kāpiti region attending Paraparaumu College and played all his age grade representative rugby for Horowhenua-Kāpiti. He was unashamedly proud of his rugby heritage, so much so there was talk he might turn out for Horowhenua-Kāpiti for a season at the end of his professional career.

You could probably also throw in All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock, too, who grew up just up the road and attended primary school in Ōpiki.

Dane Coles with ball in hand at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby Union CEO Corey Kennett said it served as a reminder the opportunities that existed for young people, not just in rugby but in all sports, regardless of where you come from.

“It’s the old saying be what you see. You can come from Horowhenua and be the best in the world,” he said.

“It warms your heart and as a region we should be proud that these athletes that never forget their roots, and that is hugely aspiring to the next generation of sportsmen and women.”

The countdown to the World Cup tournament is on with the first game between the All Blacks and hosts France scheduled for Stade de France on Friday, September 8.

