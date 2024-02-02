Beatson family members with judges Danny Hawkes (Tasmania) and Faye Grey (Melbourne), and rider Katherine McCarthy.

Horowhenua and Kāpiti riders won big at New Zealand National Horse and Pony Show, held January 24-27 at the Dannevirke Showgrounds. The show hosted 3 International judges from Australia as well as six New Zealand Judges.

Local Horowhenua rider Cindy Pender took out the Novice Horse Championship debuting her horse Bonjour REQ.

The NZ National Hack Title was won by Manakau rider Ken Uren with his thoroughbred mare Chateau Figeac, a former OTT racehorse now making a life as a successful show horse. Chateau Figeac also won the Thoroughbred Led Horse Championship.

Katherine McCarthy won the NZ National Supreme Champion Newcomer Horse with her park hack Atherson Quality. Katherine, who owns Atherson Stud, bred her lovely chestnut mare who is by a warmblood stallion, Don Quattro, the stallion is owned by Carolyn Jolley of Te Horo.

The dress rug and garland presentation for NZ Supreme Champion Newcomer Horse was sponsored by the Beatson Family in loving memory of Chrissie Beatson, a successful rider herself and founding committee member of the show. The rug and cup were presented by her family after reading a dedication poem written by Kirsty Lawrence.

Kapiti rider Lillie Wallace won the National Title Saddle 14.2 Hunter Pony with her pony Hollybank Blue Belle. She also won the Champion Led Hunter Pony and the prestigious Eastdale Diva Memorial Class as well as being runnerup in the Champion Junior Rider class and Fashion in the Field.

Teagan McCaughey from Te Horo took out the National Pleasure Pony Title with her Pinto pony She’s Got Soul.

Riders are now preparing for the NZ Horse of the Year show being held in Hastings in March.