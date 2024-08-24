Advertisement
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Horowhenua rates: Rebates available for eligible low-income earners

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
Horowhenua District Council is encouraging eligible residents to apply for a rates rebate. Photo / Nick Simmons

Low-income earners in the Horowhenua district may be eligible for a rates rebate this year through the Government’s Rates Rebates Scheme.

The rates rebate scheme offers a rebate of up to $790 for low-income earners who are paying rates for the home they were living in on July 1.

“We want to make sure that everyone who qualifies for a rates rebate, receives it,” said Horowhenua District Council group manager of organisation and performance, Jacinta Straker.

“If your only income comes from benefits, you can complete our Rates Rebate Ministry of Social Development [MSD] Income Release Waiver form, and we’ll obtain your proof of income for you. This saves you the hassle of going back and forth between council and Work and Income at MSD.”

Straker said applicants can collect the relevant form from the council office.

“There’s no need to sign the form in the presence of a council officer, you can simply either complete the form included in your Instalment one rates notice, pick one up from the HDC Civic Building or download it from our website.”

Residents are eligible to apply if:

  • they pay rates on the address they live at, and
  • they were living there at July 1, being the commencement of the rating year, and
  • their name is on the Rating Information Database (RID), and
  • Their annual income is $31,541 or less, with potential eligibility extending to those earning up to $56,000, depending on circumstances.

For people living in a retirement village, a declaration form will need to be signed by the village manager.

Completed forms and supporting documents can be scanned and emailed to ratesrebates@horowhenua.govt.nz or sent by post to Horowhenua District Council, Private Bag 4002, Levin 5540. They can also be dropped off in person at council facilities.

Applications close on Monday, June 30, 2025.

If an application is successful, the rebate amount will be deducted from their rates bill. If the bill has already been paid in full, they will receive a refund.

The council can also help people who are facing financial difficulties and worried about paying their rates even if they aren’t eligible for the rates rebate, said Straker.

Options include spreading payments out over the year by direct debit to avoid penalties. She said people can contact the council team via email or by calling 06 366 0999 to discuss their options.

For more information visit horowhenua.govt.nz/RatesRebates

