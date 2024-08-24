Horowhenua District Council is encouraging eligible residents to apply for a rates rebate. Photo / Nick Simmons

Low-income earners in the Horowhenua district may be eligible for a rates rebate this year through the Government’s Rates Rebates Scheme.

The rates rebate scheme offers a rebate of up to $790 for low-income earners who are paying rates for the home they were living in on July 1.

“We want to make sure that everyone who qualifies for a rates rebate, receives it,” said Horowhenua District Council group manager of organisation and performance, Jacinta Straker.

“If your only income comes from benefits, you can complete our Rates Rebate Ministry of Social Development [MSD] Income Release Waiver form, and we’ll obtain your proof of income for you. This saves you the hassle of going back and forth between council and Work and Income at MSD.”

Straker said applicants can collect the relevant form from the council office.