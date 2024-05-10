The pickleball set-up at Horowhenua Events Centre on a Thursday night.

The sport of pickleball has had a rapid rise in popularity. Reporter Paul Williams headed along to the Horowhenua Pickleball Club to find out what it’s all about – and got more than a story.

The plan was to get a quick pic and be home for tea, but Mandy was having none of it. And so it was that pickleball claimed another soul.

Mandy Fryer, the Horowhenua Pickleball Club secretary, was standing at the entrance of the courts handing out paddles. At her strong suggestion, this newbie joined in playing the fastest-growing sport in town.

“Go on, give it a go,” she said.

Within minutes a game had formed, taking the court for a game of doubles with Barry, Mandy and Rob. It didn’t take too long to get my head around the rules. Time flies when you’re having fun. Tea was in the oven anyway.

Oneroa MacDonald and Richie Cornell were paired for a game of pickleball at Horowhenua Events Centre.

The nine pickleball courts were at near capacity, with 60 people turning up. That’s how it’s been since the club started. More than 1000 people, of all ages, have given it a go since the opening night at Horowhenua Events Centre last year.

The club has 30 spare paddles but most players bring their own now.

There is no resting on laurels. Horowhenua Pickleball Association’s committee celebrated its first birthday last week and is poised to stage its first major tournament, called Pickle In The Nua.

Horowhenua Pickleball Association’s committee celebrated its first birthday earlier this month.

Registrations will open soon for the tournament, which will be held at the events centre on July 27. Divisions will include men’s open doubles, men’s doubles over-50s, women’s open doubles and women’s over-50s, limited to 100 players.

Committee member Tracey Benefield was another whose enthusiasm was infectious.

“It’s one of those sports that caters for everybody, young and old,” she said. “There’s a couple of children that are exceptional.

“It’s played indoors, not like rugby or netball, and it’s not that hard on your body ... as you get older, your sporting options can be limited.”

Horowhenua Pickleball president Paul Crocker said it was the fastest-growing sport in the world. Almost nine million people in the United States were registered pickleball players.

Horowhenua Pickleball president Paul Crocker.

“I love it. I would encourage anyone to give it a go,” he said.

Pickleball originated in the US in 1965 and is best described as a combination of badminton, ping-pong and tennis. It can be played indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court with a net similar to a tennis net.

The pickleball ball is served diagonally. Points can be scored only by the side that serves. The server continues to serve, alternating service courts, until he or she faults. The first side scoring 11 points and leading by at least two points wins.

Players use a paddle similar to a ping-pong paddle, but bigger. The pickleball ball is made of plastic and is lightweight with holes in it

The Horowhenua club now has 70 financial members. Sessions cost $2 for members or $5 for non-members. The club holds games for seniors on Mondays between 11am and 1pm, while open club nights are Thursday 7-9pm and Sunday 6.30-8.30pm.

There are now opportunities for higher honours. Pickleball New Zealand Association has just announced it will send the country’s first official representative squad to the 2024 Pickleball World Cup in Lima, Peru, in October.

The NZ contingent will consist of an open team of four players and a senior team of four players.

Pickleball night at Horowhenua Events Centre can pair people of all ages for games.

The Horowhenua pickleball committee comprises Paul Crocker (president), Rose Cotter (vice-president), Mandy Fryer (secretary), Donna Pederson (treasurer), Suzanne Bartholomew, Sasan Hansen, Sue Wooddin, Tracey Benefield, Atiria Patuaka, Linda Brooks and Glen Brooks.