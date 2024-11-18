The Horowhenua New Zealand Trust has committed over $1.6 million to enhance healthcare access and services for the district through a series of grants and investments.
One of the healthcare services the trust is investing in is the Health & Wellbeing Hub.
In October, the trust said it would make a $1.5m investment into the development of the Horowhenua Health & Wellbeing Hub, currently under construction in Durham St in Levin. The development is being undertaken by Horowhenua Developments Limited and will provide a range of general practice, pharmacy, radiology and related healthcare services.
The trust is also investing in community distributions supporting healthcare access and support.
As part of its ongoing commitment to community wellbeing, the trust has awarded three community grants this month. Among these, a collective grant of $100,000 has been allocated to the Horowhenua Health Shuttle Trust and the Foxton Beach Community Trust. This funding will enable the purchase of two specialised vehicles to expand their transport fleets, providing critical transportation services for residents travelling to Palmerston North Hospital and local health facilities throughout the region.