Plenty of Hereford-Friesian calves for sale in Rongotea this week. Photo / Dave Murdoch

A short week saw a big yarding of feeder calves and only a very small number of cattle sold reported Darryl Harwood of New Zealand Farmers Livestock.

2 year Hereford-Friesian cross heifers 395kg-476kg made $2.76/kg-$2.96/kg, Charolais cross heifers 435kg made $3.03/kg and Speckle Park cross heifers 410kg made $2.90/kg.

Yearling Hereford-Friesian cross heifers 297kg made $3.03/kg.

In the calf pens, Hereford–Friesian cross bull calves made $70-$185, Angus cross bull calves made $135-$190, Belgian Blue cross bull calves made $145 and Speckle Park cross bull calves made $115-$140. Hereford-Friesian cross heifer calves made $35-$95, Angus cross heifer calves made $2-$35 and Speckle Park cross heifer calves made $45-$70.