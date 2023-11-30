This year, Libraries Horowhenua want to do all they can to add a little bit of festive magic to the community with the addition of the Elves' Workshop.

I asked a few of my teammates here at the library for a word that epitomises Christmas to them and here is how they summed it up - whānau, food, relaxed, stressful, expensive, gatherings, joy, headaches, drama, anxiety, jingle-bells, traditions.

For me, Christmas inspires feelings of warmth. My own childhood Christmases were joyous occasions, so much so that I almost got sick with excitement thinking about it as the day drew nearer each December.

Unfortunately, not everyone has that same warm joyful experience. Oftentimes the so-called festive season can be hard. The pressures of the season can intensify feelings of loneliness and isolation. The emphasis on family gatherings and celebrations may accentuate the absence of loved ones or strained relationships.

Financial strains add an extra layer of difficulty. With so many already feeling the burn as the cost of living increases, the expectation to exchange gifts and partake in festive activities can pose a significant burden. The desire to provide a magical experience for loved ones may clash with the constraints of a tight budget, amplifying stress and feelings of inadequacy.

Last week, Santa sent an email direct to our Mayor, outlining the need to utilise a facility in the Southern Hemisphere, to literally lighten the load for Rudolph and the gang.

When considering the ideal location, Mayor Bernie suggested Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō. Where better than the heart of the community itself and who better to host the elves than our lovely crew of library staff?

So that was that, the elves turned up late last night and transformed our exhibition space into their workshop, and what a sight to behold it is! They plan to be here working late into the night each night and will leave their workshop free for us to use during the day.

They have promised anyone can use their resources free right up until Christmas to make crafts and decorations to our hearts’ content. All you need bring is your imagination and a little bit of belief in magic. If it sounds too good to be true, come and see for yourself and take a few snaps while you are here.





Top 10 books

Fiction

Daughter by Claudia Dey

73 Dove Street by Julie Owen Moylan

The Book of Fire by Christy Lefteri

Talulah’s Back in Town by Brenda Novak

The Water Outlaws by S L Huang

Everyone In My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson

Always Practise Safe Hex by Juliette Cross

Secrets Of The Land by Kate Mahony

Tarquin The Honest by Gareth Ward

Nineteen Steps by Millie Bobby Brown





Exhibitions

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō is proud to present an Elves workshop which runs from December 1– 31 December 31, at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery Space.

Santa’s elves are setting up shop in our gallery space throughout December. While the reindeer take a break, the elves will craft at night, and during the day, the space is all yours for festive crafts, decorations, and photos!

We’ve got two crafts at a time— one for adults and an easy one for kids, changing every few days. Plus, Happy Mail is back, so get ready for card-making fun. Stay tuned for resources at our branches too!

What’s On

Heritage room:

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Saturday at the following times:

Tuesday, 10.am -12.30pm

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10am–12.30pm and 1pm-3pm

Saturday 10am–12pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the Research librarian available all day every Friday.

Friday, December 1:

Storytime, Shannon Library, 10.30am – 11am

Friday Concert, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm–1pm

Cribbage Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm–3pm

SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am–12pm

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm–3pm

Monday, December 4:

Storytime, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 10.30am

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11pm

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 5pm

H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am – 12pm

Simply Meditation, Meditation Class, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm, koha

Tuesday, December 5:

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 2pm, $2

Lego Fun Hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Wednesday, December 6:

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Sewing Workshop, Shannon Library, 10.30am – 12pm

Code Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm

Teen Book Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm

Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Festive Edition, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Carpark, 3pm – 8pm

Special Final Quiz Night for 2023, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm, $5

Thursday, December 7:

Tea & Tales, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11am

Sewing Workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 2pm, $2