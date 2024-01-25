Page Turners will meet at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō on the first Wednesday of each month, starting on February 7.

By Jennifer Walton, Library Engagement Team Lead

In the fast-paced world we inhabit, finding a haven for intellectual exploration and camaraderie can be a challenge. Enter the humble book club — a sanctuary where literature enthusiasts converge to embark on shared literary journeys. Beyond the obvious joy of reading, these gatherings offer a plethora of benefits that extends far beyond the pages of the books being discussed.

First and foremost, book clubs are a celebration of reading. The shared experience of delving into the same or similar narrative creates a unique bond among members. As discussions unfold, new perspectives emerge, enriching the understanding of the material. These conversations often transcend the boundaries of the book, weaving through personal anecdotes and worldly observations.

In an era dominated by digital communication, these gatherings provide a tangible space for face-to-face interaction. Friendships flourish as individuals bond over shared passions, forging connections that extend beyond the confines of the reading circle.

Book clubs have proved to be therapeutic spaces. The act of reading, coupled with the collective korero, can be a powerful stress reliever. They allow members to temporarily escape the pressures of daily life, immersing themselves in the world of fiction or non-fiction. The emotional release provided by these gatherings adds an extra layer of enjoyment, making book clubs a holistic retreat for the mind and soul.

It was for all these reasons and more that a community member reached out about facilitating a book club at our Levin library. We talked about how it seems “now” is the right time. Reading became a new pastime for many during the pandemic and now that we’re back to embracing face-to-face connections, we thought let’s create an opportunity to share our reading experiences.

Page Turners starts at 7pm, Wednesday, February 7, and will meet on the first Wednesday of each month at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō.

For our first session we encourage you to bring along a recent read or an old favourite to share with the group. If you’re feeling shy, you’re in good company (librarians are notoriously introverted!), there’s no pressure to share. You can come along to listen and pick up some reading inspiration. Pop into the library to register your interest or send an email to info@horowhenua.govt.nz if you’d like to join the fun.





Top 10 books

Rental fiction books

Throne Of the Fallen By Kerri Maniscalco

The Rising by Jo Riccioni

A Queen of Thieves and Chaos by K.A. Tucker

Gum Tree Gully by Mandy Magro

The House of Eve by Sadeqa Johnson

Did You Hear About Kitty Karr? By Crystal Smith Paul

Every Wish Way by Shannon Bright

It Falls Gently All Around and Other Stories by Ramona Reeves

Western Lane by Chetna Maroo

Emergency Weather by Tim Jones





Exhibitions

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery Presents Artistry in Nature and Quirky Old Buildings by Charles Bagnall — January 17 to February 26.

Discover the captivating journey of Charles Bagnall, a self-taught “snap shoot” photographer with a passion for capturing the essence of New Zealand’s landscapes and unique architecture. Immerse yourself in the breathtaking scenes that reflect his unique viewpoint, which celebrates the spontaneity and beauty found in both the natural world and human-made structures.

Te Awahou Nuiewe Stroom Gallery: To Catch a Falling Star, Hopukia te whetū rere — January 27 to March 22.

This brilliant and thought-provoking show by Te Awahou Collective is an interpretation of the work by the late Dr Cliff Whiting, an internationally renowned artist, esteemed teacher and practitioner of Māori arts. Under the guidance of Albert McCarthy, the Te Awahou Collective, a group of 14 local artists, come together for a two-month art exhibition showcasing their talents. Varied styles, techniques, disciplines and backgrounds (painting, sculpture, carving, weaving, photography, illustration and digital) have been assembled for this special showing of the local artists and their unique works.





What’s on

Heritage room

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, Tuesday to Saturday, at the following times:

Tuesday, 10am to12.30pm

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday, 10am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 3pm

Saturday, 10am to noon

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the research librarian available all day every Friday.





Friday, January 26

Summer Side Quest: activities and challenges

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am to 1pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am to noon

Shannon Library: all day

Friday live concert, performer Rhondda Tyler, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, noon to 1pm

Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm to 3pm

SeniorNet, get help with your tablets, phones and laptops

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am to noon

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm to 3pm





Monday, January 29

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am to 11am

Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am to 5pm

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am to noon

H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am to noon

Simply Meditation, meditation class, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, noon to 1pm, koha

Knitting group, Shannon Library, 1pm to 3pm





Tuesday, January 30

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, noon to 1pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm to 2pm, $2

Wednesday, January 31

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am to noon

Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō carpark, 5pm to 8pm





Thursday, February 1

Tea & Tales, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30m to 11.30am

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm to 2pm, $2