Cuts to opening hours at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Levin Library take effect from July 1. Photo / Nikki Carroll

Opening hours of town libraries and cultural and community centres in Horowhenua have been cut in order to cool skyrocketing rates.

The new opening hours take effect from July 1 and come off the back of extensive community consultation by Horowhenua District Council (HDC) in an effort to keep the latest annual rates rise to a minimum.

Faced with a rate rise of 23% at one point, HDC had floated the idea of reducing the opening hours of some of its facilities in an effort to keep the rate rise at a more palatable 16.4%.

Much of the sharp rise in rates was attributed to pressure from an increase in fixed costs such as depreciation, insurance, interest and inflation.

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden said the issue was carefully considered after gathering public feedback.

“Reducing the hours of our facilities has been carefully considered by councillors, not only during Long-Term Plan deliberations but also throughout the public workshops leading up to this decision,” he said.

“By making these adjustments, we’re able to reduce the impact on rates for our community while striking a balance between serving our residents and easing the financial pressure many households are experiencing in the current economic climate.”

HDC chief executive Monique Davidson said although facility hours were reduced, the opportunities and programmes the council delivered remain unchanged.

“We understand the importance of these services to our community, and our team is committed to continuing to provide valuable experiences for all who walk through the doors of our facilities,” she said.

The new hours will take effect from Monday, July 1.

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Levin Library will now be closed on Sundays, except for the Youth Space, which will remain open from 1pm to 4pm.

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Foxton Library will have minor changes to its hours across its seven-day operation.

Shannon Library will now be open from 1pm to 5pm, Mondays to Fridays, and will only be open on the first Saturday of each month instead of every weekend.

