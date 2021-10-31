Horowhenua-Kāpiti winger Lennix Tovo scores twice against Wairarapa Bush

Horowhenua-Kāpiti winger Lennix Tovo on his way to scoring against Wairarapa Bush at Levin Domain. Photo / Club Rugby

Horowhenua-Kāpiti winger Lennix Tovo is carrying on a family tradition with some strong performances in the red, white and blue jersey so far this season.

The 20-year-old scored two tries in his team's win against Wairarapa Bush at Levin Domain at the weekend, and played a hand in setting up two more.

It was a continuation of the good form Tovo showed last season that saw him given a chance late in the year by HK coach Chris Wilton with a debut against Whanganui at Shannon Domain.

That raw talent saw Tovo break into the starting XV this season, an opportunity taken with both hands. His two early tries at the weekend got HK off to a good start in what was a must-win game against The Bush.

While not as big as some of the modern wingers, kilo-for-kilo Tovo was strong. He was taking every opportunity that came his way with good pace off the mark, often leaving bigger men in his wake.

Tovo had played rugby as an inside back and had occupied similar positions in age-grade rugby league, too, but was making the most of his opportunity to play on the wing.

The family connection to Horowhenua-Kāpiti comes through three Tovo brothers who between them played almost 100 games for HK.

His uncle Sam Tovo was an outstanding loose forward for Horowhenua-Kāpiti through the 1990s from the Athletic club, debuting in 1992 and playing 53 games before heading to Britain where he continued to coach and play.

Sam's younger brother Louis Tovo played 25 games in red, white and blue, debuting in 2011, while Lennix Tovo's father, Billy, played 18 games for HK at lock forward, debuting in 2010.

Tovo scored the first of his two tries against Bush after 10 minutes, jinking his way through the defence, while his second was almost a carbon copy, finding a gap where there appeared to be none.

HK halfback Jack Tatu-Robertsson added a penalty and conversion. Bush hit back with two penalties to second five-eight Tipene Haira, and the score stayed at 15-6 until halftime.

Bush looked dangerous but struggled to breach some stoic defence. On three occasions they breached the line, only to be held up in goal.

Another Tatu-Robertsson penalty extended HK's lead after halftime, while Haira added another penalty for Bush.

But any hopes of a Bush comeback were dealt a blow when HK winger Himiona Henare got an inside ball from Tovo and crashed over, while hooker Bryn Gordon scored a try soon after to push the game beyond reach.

Bush prop Lewis Bush got reward for his toil with a try on the back of a maul late in the game, but when HK veteran prop Scott Cameron crashed over, the home team were home and hosed at 37-14.

Referee Tiana Ngawati wasn't afraid to give out disciplinary cards. She sent HK prop James Gilland to the bin shortly before halftime, then gave Wairarapa Bush number eight Joseva Tako a red card for a clothes-line high tackle around the throat of lock Daniel Smith.

Late in the game HK centre Tautau Kapea got a yellow card, his third for this season, which meant a date with the NZRU judiciary this week.

It was unfortunate for Kapea as on each occasion he just happened to be the one in the gun for cumulative team infringements that must have prompted warnings from each referee, rather than an isolated act of misconduct.

In winning the match, HK regained the PGG Wrightson Challenge Cup, on the line every time the two teams meet.

The win kept HK's playoff hopes alive with one game remaining against Poverty Bay in Gisborne this weekend.

They were currently in fourth spot on the points table with 23 points, behind leaders South Canterbury (35), Thames Valley (33) and Whanganui (25), and just three points ahead on Mid Canterbury and North Otago were both on 20 apiece.

A win this weekend could conceivably see HK finish the preliminary season in third spot, should Whanganui lose to Thames Valley in Te Aroha.

Scoreboard: Horowhenua-Kāpiti 37 (L Tovo 2, H Henare, B Gordon, S Cameron tries, J Tatu-Robertsson 2 pen 3 con) beat Wairarapa Bush 14 ( L Bush try, T Haira 3 pen).

Halftime: 15-6.