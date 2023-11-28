Horowhenua-Kāpiti Bears strike bowler Jaedyn Dawson has been out of action with a lower back strain. Photo / Steven White

Horowhenua-Kapiti Bears were soundly beaten by neighbouring Manawatū in their Furlong Cup match at Fitzherbert Park at the weekend.

Manawatū batted first and declared after 68 overs having reached 319-4, with opener Mason Hughes scoring a brilliant 134.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti were bowled out for 195 in reply in the 54th over, with only bowlers Keegan Mclachlan (64 not out) and Jesse Parker (44) offering resistance towards the end of the innings.

Sent in to bat again, Horowhenua-Kāpiti were rolled for 109 in 41 overs, still 15 runs shy of Manawatū’s first innings score, this time Kyle Tonks top scoring with 34.

Manawatū’s lofty target meant Horowhenua-Kāpiti were chasing their tail and were possibly missing strike bowlers Jayden Dawson and Caleb O’Connell, both nursing lower back strains.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti coach Chad Law said HK were training as a large squad of 18 players to cover such injuries and unavailability and would look for an improved showing in the next Furlong Cup match is against Taranaki at Pukekura Park starting December 16.

It was Horowhenua-Kāpiti’s third Furlong Cup match this season, coming on the back of a loss to Hawke’s Bay and a win against Whanganui recently.

The win catapulted Manawatū to the top of the Furlong Cup points table after securing the maximum 16 points from the Horowhenua-Kaāpiti game.

FURLONG CUP POINTS TABLE

Manawatū 33

Taranaki 23

Hawke’s Bay 19

Wairarapa 15

Horowhenua-Kāpiti 15

Whanganui 14

SCOREBOARD - Horowhenua-Kāpiti v Manawatū, Fitzherbert Park.

Manawatū - first innings

Curtis Heaphy b Jesse Parker 26

Mason Hughes b Carter Andrews 134

Jerome Robinson c Locky Spring b Keegan Maclachlan 64

Arana Noema-Barnett (c) c Daniel Browne b Jesse Parker 12

Trent McGrath not out 61*

Bayley Latter not out 15*

Extras : 7 (1WD, 2NB, 4LB)

Total : 4 / 319 (68 Overs)

Bowling: Zack Benton 8 1 54 0. Carter Andrews (vc) 13 1 52 1. Nibu Jose 14 2 64 0. Prabodha Arthavidu Ellawala Liyanage 2 0 17 0. Jesse Parker 11 1

44 2. Thomas Harris 12 1 61 0. Keegan Maclachlan 8 1 23 1.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti - first innings

Bailey Te Tomo c Curtis Heaphy b Brad Fulton 4

Locky Spring c Jerome Robinson b Jett Donald-Charnley 28

Prabodha Arthavidu Ellawala Liyanage c Arana Noema-Barnett b Thomas Kirk 0

Daniel Browne c Bayley Latter b Thomas Kirk 2

Kyle Tonks c Curtis Heaphy b Brad Fulton 14

Jayden Rose-Miles (c) c Jett Donald-Charnley b Thomas Kirk 1

Carter Andrews (vc) c Curtis Heaphy b Matt Rowe 13

Keegan Maclachlan not out 63*

Jesse Parker c Curtis Heaphy b Matt Rowe 44

Zack Benton b Matt Rowe 5

Nibu Jose c Mason Hughes b Matt Rowe 6

Extras : 15 (7WD, 8LB)

Total : 10 / 195 (54.3 Overs)

Bowling: Thomas Kirk 16 2 61 3. Brad Fulton 15 3 35 2. Jett Donald-Charnley 9 0 43 1. Matt Rowe 13.3 3 37 4. Arana Noema-Barnett (c) 1 0 11 0.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti - second innings

Bailey Te Tomo c Jerome Robinson b Thomas Kirk 21

Locky Spring lbw Thomas Kirk 8

Prabodha Arthavidu Ellawala Liyanage c Jett Donald-Charnley b Brad Fulton 4

Daniel Browne c Trent McGrath b Brad Fulton 1

Kyle Tonks c Bayley Latter b Arana Noema-Barnett 34

Jayden Rose-Miles (c) c Tom O’Connor b Brad Fulton 0

Carter Andrews (vc) c Arana Noema-Barnett b Brad Fulton 0

Keegan Maclachlan c Jett Donald-Charnley b Arana Noema-Barnett 32

Jesse Parker c Brad Fulton b Arana Noema-Barnett 0

Zack Benton not out 2*

Nibu Jose run out Brad Fulton 1

Extras: 6 (1WD, 2NB, 3LB)

Total : 10 / 109 (41.5 Overs)

Bowling: Matt Rowe 6 1 20 0. Jett Donald-Charnley 4 0 23 0. Thomas Kirk 8 4 13 2. Brad Fulton 10 3 24 4. Arana Noema-Barnett (c) 8.5 3 11 3. Trent McGrath 5 1 15 0.





















- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.