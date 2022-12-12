Horowhenua-Kāpiti bowler Jaedyn Dawson rewarded for accuracy and pace

Horowhenua-Kapiti Bears fast bowler Jaedyn Dawson in action for his Weraroa club team earlier this season. Photo / Steven White

Young Horowhenua-Kāpiti Bears fast bowler Jaedyn Dawson was rewarded for some good old-fashioned pace bowling with a five-wicket bag against Wairarapa at Queen Elizabeth Park at the weekend.

Dawson came on at first change and saw off the Wairarapa top order of Jake Jonas, Gus Borren and Jared van Deventer in an electric first spell that set the tone for his team early in the Furlong Cup two-day match.

The 20-year-old right-arm quick used pace and accuracy to devastating effect and finished with 5-40 off 13 overs - with four batsman clean bowled. He could possibly have done even more damage, but for a niggling thigh injury that saw him used sparingly in the second innings.

Dawson was backed up by HK Bears opening bowlers Zack Benton (3-43) Carter Andrews (2-30) to have Wairarapa all out for 140 in the 53rd over on the first day.

HK Bears were sublime in reply with Bailey Te Tomo (93) and Andrew Simpson (75) taking their team to 170 without loss, in what was a fine opening stand.

Te Tomo was looking likely to card his second century in as many weeks, coming hot on the heels of a brilliant 178 against Hawke’s Bay, only to be judged leg before wicket off the bowling of Quinn Childs.

Prabodha Arthavidu chimed in with 83 and Daniel Browne with 44 as HK Bears declared at 351 in the 75th over, hoping for a repeat bowling performance in the search for an outright victory.

With sunshine sucking life from the pitch the Wairarapa batsman made a better fist of things in the second innings with Jake Jonas (51) and Mark Steventon (40) in no hurry to compile useful contributions, but at 7/152 there was every chance HK Bears were on target for an outright win and maximum points.

But all the first-day gremlins in the pitch had packed up and gone home, allowing Wairarapa’s tailenders to dig in. Robbie Speirs (56 not out) and George Deans (31) stuck to the task with a stubborn eighth wicket stand of 68 runs, and Wairarapa’s last batsman Angus Jaspers survived seven balls to see in the sunset.

The best of the HK Bears bowler this time round was spinner Thomas Harris with 4-58 off 21 overs. Dawson picked up another two scalps in the second innings to finish with 2-24 off nine overs - seven wickets for the match - although a dicky thigh needed attention from manager Gary O’Brien to get him through.

Andrews (1-47), Benton (1-57), and Simpson (1-23) were the other wicket takers for HK Bears, while Daemon Kennett proved hard to score from.

While rueing not coming away with maximum point from an outright win, it was a case of taking the good with the bad as this time the thigh pad was on the other hip. Just a week earlier HK Bears had prevented Hawke’s Bay from securing an outright victory with late dose of stickability on the final day.

In the other match at the weekend, Hawke’s Bay secured first innings points against Whanganui, declaring at 304-2 in reply to their first innings target of 188.

The next match for HK Bears is against Whanganui at Donnelly Park on January 14 and 15.

SCOREBOARD

Post Office Hotel Wairarapa Senior Men - first innings

Jake Jonas b Jaedyn Dawson 20

Gus Borren c Andrew Simpson b Jaedyn Dawson 20

Jared van Deventer b Jaedyn Dawson 9

Mark Steventon lbw Carter Andrews 24

Robbie Anderson b Jaedyn Dawson 22

Nathan Elliott c Locky Spring b Carter Andrews 9

Ethan Childs lbw Zack Benton 4

Quinn Childs b Jaedyn Dawson 4

Robbie Speers b Zack Benton 1

George Deans not out 14*

Angus Jaspers b Zack Benton 8

Extras: 5 2W, 2LB, 1B

Total: 10/140 (53.3 Overs)

HMC Horowhenua Kapiti Men’s Bowling: Zack Benton 15.3 44 3 3. Carter Andrews (vc) 13 5 30 2. Jaedyn Dawson 13 1 40 5. Daemon Kennett 5 2 60 1. Thomas Harris 3 0 14 0. Prabodha Arthavidu Ellawala Liyanage 4 2 4 0.

HMC Horowhenua Kapiti - first innings

Bailey Te Tomo lbw Quinn Childs 93

Andrew Simpson (c) c Gus Borren b Quinn Childs 75

Mathew Wilson lbw Jake Jonas 58

Prabodha Arthavidu Ellawala Liyanage c Quinn Childs b George Deans 83

Blake de burgh c:Nathan Elliott b Robbie Speers 14

Daniel Browne st Nathan Elliott b Robbie Speers 44

Locky Spring st Nathan Elliott b Robbie Speers 2

Carter Andrews (vc)not out 28*

Zack Benton not out 0

Jaedyn Dawson did not bat

Thomas Harris did not bat

Extras: 7 (3WD, 1LB, 3B)

Total: 7/351(75 Overs) declared

Post Office Hotel Wairarapa Senior Men Bowling: Ethan Childs 9 1 46 0. Angus Jaspers 10 1 46 0. James Church 8 0 40 0. Quinn Childs 20 6 75 2. Jake Jonas 12 1 52 1. George Deans 7 0 42 1. Robbie Speers 90 46 3.

Post Office Hotel Wairarapa Senior Men - Second Innings

Gus Borren c Locky Spring b Carter Andrews 9

Jake Jonas c Mathew Wilson b Thomas Harris 51

Jared van Deventer c Carter Andrews b Jaedyn Dawson 7

Mark Steventon c Bailey Te Tomo b Thomas Harris 40

Robbie Anderson c Blake de burgh b Thomas Harris 13

Nathan Elliott lbw Andrew Simpson 4

Ethan Childs c Locky Spring b Jaedyn Dawson 14

Quinn Childs c Prabodha Arthavidu Ellawala Liyanage b Thomas Harris 21

Robbie Speers not out 56

George Deans c Mathew Wilson b Zack Benton 31

Angus Jaspers not out 1

Extras: 6 (1WD, 1NB, 3LB 1B)

Total: 9/253(84.3 Overs)

HMC Horowhenua Kapiti Men’s Representative Bowling: Zack Benton 17.3 4 57 1. Carter Andrews (vc) 14 2 47 1. Jaedyn Dawson 9 3 24 2. Thomas Harris 21 7 58 4 Daemon Kennett 6 3 8 0. Prabodha Arthavidu Ellawala Liyanage 9 2 31 0. Andrew Simpson (c) 7 1 23 1. Bailey Te Tomo 1 0 1 0.

