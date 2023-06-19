Some of Horowhenua's 50 Justices of the Peace gathered in Levin to celebrate the 45th anniversary of their branch.

Horowhenua’s Justices of the Peace gathered recently to celebrate the 45th anniversary of their branch of the organisation. Terry McDavitt said the Central Districts branch has already clocked up 90 years.

“Horowhenua has a good mix of new and experienced JPs among its 50 members, with the best known and most active one being Mayor Bernie Wanden.”

McDavitt said JPs help facilitate the smooth running of the justice system. “We validate documents and establish people’s identity as independent and neutral witnesses. There are so many occasions where you need to file copies of official documents, that need to be verified before being accepted.”

He advises anyone who needs the services of a JP to google online: https://justiceofthepeace.org.nz/. “There is a website where we are all listed. Don’t use the yellow pages as that is very much out of date.”

If there is no rush you can go Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, the Levin library, on Tuesdays, where a JP will have a desk. “Several staff members of the library are also JPs,” he said. There is also a JP based in the mayor’s office, other than Mayor Bernie.