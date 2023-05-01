The present fleet of trains from the 1970s is being replaced. Photo / RNZ

The present fleet of trains from the 1970s is being replaced. Photo / RNZ

The Government is promising 18 new trains for the two commuter lines out of Wellington — to Wairarapa and Palmerston North — claiming they will shave 15 minutes off the journey to Palmerston North, increase the capacity to 1.5 million trips and reduce emissions by over half a kilotonne, as the new trains will be hybrids.

The Capital Connection will be running four times a day as a result. “It is a great step forward and adds to the network of options for customers,” said Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden.

Local MP Terisa Ngobi got up at 5am last Saturday to announce the news on Facebook. “We are getting a train.” Something she said she had always advocated for because it helps many low-income earners get out and about, and promotes more equality.

“This ia a game-changer for our area. I have lived here for 40 years and I know this will deal with social isolation for so many who cannot afford a car, from the elderly to those with disabilities. And it will create more equal opportunities,” she said.

The new trains will be safer and more reliable, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Transport Minister Michael Wood said last weekend.

“This initiative to co-fund a fleet of 18 four-car trains and upgrade rail tracks will strengthen public transport links for those travelling or working in and out of Wellington from Manawatu or the Wairarapa. It will also support growth along these rail corridors as well as boost productivity for the regions and the country as a whole.

National’s candidate for the Ōtaki electorate, Tim Costley, was scathing. “The announcement of hybrid trains for Ōtaki will be seen as yet another promise from Labour, with little-to-no delivery. Labour refused to commit funding in the 2022 Budget, and it’s too little, too late to try and convince our locals in election year.

“People here have grown tired of Labour announcements that lead to nothing. Ō2NL has been announced three times now, and still there is no road and there are far too many road deaths along this deadly stretch of SH1. Investment in rail is great, but this can’t be an excuse to not invest in roading as well.”

“The new trains will operate using a combination of electricity wires, batteries and fuel, lowering our carbon emissions and making New Zealand less reliant on volatile international energy markets,” Grant Robertson said.

Michael Wood described this as a game-changer that will improve overall resilience of the network and support economic development along the corridors by catering for future growth, and will provide a more viable alternative to the susceptible road network.

“The Government is upgrading New Zealand’s transport system to make it safer, greener, and more efficient for now and future generations to come. Rail is a key component of the system and is well suited for efficiently moving large volumes of commuters over long distances.

“These trains will replace the current fleet, which is from the 1970s and at the end of its useful life. The new fleet will support the introduction of express services, which will attract additional commuters.

“Since 2017, the Government has invested $8.6 billion to build a resilient and reliable network after decades of neglect and decline. This investment has gone into the bread-and-butter work of replacing tracks, installing new culverts and bridges, and upgrading turnouts, all of which are needed for a safe and effective network,” Wood said.

Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden said it was a positive step for Levin residents. “But we are still waiting for further announcements regarding Ō2NL. That is our No. 1 project and I would have liked to have seen some more on that as the expressway is pretty critical for our region. It still hasn’t had sign-off for the funding by Cabinet, though there now is money for property buying and the consent process.

“For the greater good of our regions, and the country, we need that expressway.

“It is clear the congestion on the road to Wellington is getting worse and the expressway from Ōtaki shows what positive effects an expressway has on traffic.”

Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden and Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow are delighted more public transport options into Wellington will be coming in the next few years.

He said it was good that consumers will soon have more options for travel out of the region. “Anything to ease congestion,” he said.

He paid tribute to the efforts of both regional councils in achieving this upgrade.

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow welcomed the Government’s investment in passenger rail services.

“The new trains and investment in the rail system will significantly improve the reliability, and efficiency of passenger rail services, making it easier for Kāpiti residents to engage in employment and education opportunities and access critical support services across the region,” said Holborow.

“This has been the result of strong advocacy by Greater Wellington Regional Council and it’s great to see the Government taking action on reducing emissions, increasing network capacity, and improving the resilience of our rail network.

“Supporting growth along the rail corridor by improving transport connections is critical for our environment and our people and this investment in passenger rail services is welcomed,” Holborow said.

The Capital Connection at Levin railway station. Photo / Janine Baalbergen

The money promised is on top of $5m in funding secured from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency in May 2020 to pursue a detailed business case and commence procurement for regional passenger trains, by the two regional council involved, Horizons and Greater Wellington.

Save Our Trains spokesman Dr Paul Callister said new hybrid trains confirmed for the Lower North Island will allow for more-frequent and comfortable services from Wellington to Palmerston North and Masterton.

“This decision secures the Capital Connection and Wairarapa Connection for the long term. It also provides a platform from which we can grow the long-distance passenger rail network,” said Callister.

The Manawatū line services will double during peak times and provide two off-peak trips and will include weekend services.

The successful business case presented to central government is a credit to the hard work put in by Horizons and Greater Wellington staff, as well as Waka Kotahi. - Horizons Regional Council chairwoman Rachel Keedwell

Horizons Regional Council’ chairwoman Rachel Keedwell said, “The successful business case presented to central government is a credit to the hard work put in by Horizons and Greater Wellington staff, as well as Waka Kotahi. Overall it’s been a team effort with strong advocacy across both regions to get this solution.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Greater Wellington and Waka Kotahi to get the rolling stock.”



