HDL project lead Melissa Hanson (left), HDL chair Brendon Duffy and THCL chief executive Catriona Finau McKay. Photo / Vicki Timpson

A significant step towards enhancing community health services in Horowhenua was taken on the morning of Friday, October 18, with the official dawn blessing of the site of a new primary healthcare facility site at 15 Durham St in Levin.

The site blessing, conducted by the Muaūpoko Tribal Authority, was followed by a ceremony, and brought together key stakeholders including representatives from Muaūpoko Tribal Authority, mayor Bernie Wanden, Ōtaki MP Tim Costley, MP Dr Vanessa Weenick, Think Hauora and Te Whatu Ora-Mid Central. The directors from Horowhenua Development Ltd (HDL) and project leads Catriona Finau McKay and Melissa Hanson, Horowhenua NZ Trustees and staff from The Horowhenua Company Ltd also attended.

Finau McKay said the Health and Wellbeing Hub will be a vital resource for the community, with general practitioners and radiology services, and limited tenancies will be available for compatible healthcare services.

Tim Costley at the blessing of the site for a new health and wellbeing hub in Levin on October 18, 2024.

“Our strategy is to build a fit-for-purpose, high-quality facility to address the growing health needs of Horowhenua residents. This journey has been long and we are only here now because of the great support we have had from our partners. In particular, we are grateful to Medispace who have supported us from the beginning of this project with sound advice making the model of care central to design. We also visited a wide range of existing facilities to learn what works and what doesn’t“.