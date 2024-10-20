Advertisement
Horowhenua health and wellbeing hub site officially blessed, construction under way

HDL project lead Melissa Hanson (left), HDL chair Brendon Duffy and THCL chief executive Catriona Finau McKay. Photo / Vicki Timpson

A significant step towards enhancing community health services in Horowhenua was taken on the morning of Friday, October 18, with the official dawn blessing of the site of a new primary healthcare facility site at 15 Durham St in Levin.

The site blessing, conducted by the Muaūpoko Tribal Authority, was followed by a ceremony, and brought together key stakeholders including representatives from Muaūpoko Tribal Authority, mayor Bernie Wanden, Ōtaki MP Tim Costley, MP Dr Vanessa Weenick, Think Hauora and Te Whatu Ora-Mid Central. The directors from Horowhenua Development Ltd (HDL) and project leads Catriona Finau McKay and Melissa Hanson, Horowhenua NZ Trustees and staff from The Horowhenua Company Ltd also attended.

Finau McKay said the Health and Wellbeing Hub will be a vital resource for the community, with general practitioners and radiology services, and limited tenancies will be available for compatible healthcare services.

Tim Costley at the blessing of the site for a new health and wellbeing hub in Levin on October 18, 2024.
“Our strategy is to build a fit-for-purpose, high-quality facility to address the growing health needs of Horowhenua residents. This journey has been long and we are only here now because of the great support we have had from our partners. In particular, we are grateful to Medispace who have supported us from the beginning of this project with sound advice making the model of care central to design. We also visited a wide range of existing facilities to learn what works and what doesn’t“.

Horowhenua New Zealand Trust chair Antony Young, who is also a co-investor in the development, said expanding access to medical and healthcare services has to be a priority for the district, particularly given population growth.

“Our belief is that this will be a valuable facility for the community.”

He said the building has been designed with guidance and advice from Muaūpoko Tribal Authority reflecting a holistic approach to health.

The land for the hub was purchased by HDL in 2021 from the Horowhenua District Council, under a commitment to develop a primary healthcare facility. Planning discussions involved collaboration with key stakeholders including iwi and local healthcare providers to ensure the new facility will meet the community’s needs.

Before this project, in 2019 HDL purchased 14ha of vacant industrial land off Tararua Rd, developing the section into what is now called Enterprise Drive. The project was developed to catalyse investment in the area. The profits from that development are now being used to enable the construction of the Health and Wellbeing Hub. Construction of the hub is being undertaken by Homestead Construction Ltd in Levin, with an expected completion date of late 2025.


