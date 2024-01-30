Kia Levin Horowhenua Golf Open winners Junhwan In (6 under par) and Ladies winner Seunghui Ha (one over par).

Being open to change and able to adapt has paid dividends for Levin Golf Club judging by the amount of golfers that entered the Kia Levin Horowhenua Open at the weekend.

The decision to shift the club’s flagship from winter to a late January date, and to play the 36-hole championship all on one day, has appealed to golfers who came from the lower North Island to compete.

Levin Golf Club board member Tony Newling.

LGC board member Tony Newling said it was the largest Open field in many years and the club was commended by players for the way the course presented and the condition of the greens.

Newling said things were looking up for the Open, which holds merit for amatuers leading into national events. It was great to have a new tournament sponsor in Kia Levin, too.

“Moving to a one-day 36-hole tournament proved popular with players as it was the largest field in many years. There was also a strong contingent of Korean players from Manawatū Golf Club that entered,” he said.

The respective winners of the Kia Levin Horowhenua Open were Junhwan In (6 under par) and Seunghui Ha (1 over par). The Manawatū-Whanganui Masters tournament was held at the same time, won by Jonathan Cane (3 under) and Lisa Herbert (11 over).

Jonathan Cane and Lisa Herbert were respective winners of the Manawatu-Whanganui Masters Championship held at Levin Golf Club at the weekend.

The women played from the white tees. It was Herbert’s third consecutive win in the tournament.

There was a small contingent of Levin club members that tried their luck including William Dunsmore, Nigel Hemopo, Stevo Horn, Tony Newling and Jack Tyson, with teenager Dunsmore finishing best of the locals.