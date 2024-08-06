Advertisement
Horowhenua Family History Group July meeting report

Horowhenua Chronicle
Horowhenua Family History Group president Kevin Miles with Doug Bolitho.

Two long-standing members were recognised for their work at the Horowhenua Family History Group’s July meeting.

Dr Doug Bolitho was recognised for his work in the library’s heritage room as the group’s librarian. He was also recognised for his volunteer service, helping with family research queries on Thursday mornings.

A life membership was awarded to Merv Judge, who first became involved with the Levin branch of the New Zealand Society of Genealogists 20 years ago. He was the first treasurer when the Horowhenua Family History Group was formed in 2010.

In 2014 he became president and the newsletter editor. When he stood down as president in 2020, he took on the role of treasurer again until 2023. Since he started with the group, Judge has helped promote group activities.

Horowhenua Family History Group president Kevin Miles presents Merv Judge with a life membership.
After the presentations, group president Kevin Miles showed a slideshow of his Irish great-grandmother, Charlotte Steenson. The slideshow described the events of her departure from County Armagh and her arrival and marriage in Auckland at the age of 17.

By the time she was 19, she was living in the gold mining town of Lyell on the West Coast. She went on to have eight children and became an independent property owner in the town, which rapidly grew to a population of over 2000 people.

He also talked about the growth and decline of the town and his experience walking the Ghost Trail from Lyell to Seddonville in December 2023.

The Horowhenua Family History Group meets on the last Monday of each month at Thompson House on 4 Kent Street at 1.30pm.

