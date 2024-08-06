Horowhenua Family History Group president Kevin Miles with Doug Bolitho.

Two long-standing members were recognised for their work at the Horowhenua Family History Group’s July meeting.

Dr Doug Bolitho was recognised for his work in the library’s heritage room as the group’s librarian. He was also recognised for his volunteer service, helping with family research queries on Thursday mornings.

A life membership was awarded to Merv Judge, who first became involved with the Levin branch of the New Zealand Society of Genealogists 20 years ago. He was the first treasurer when the Horowhenua Family History Group was formed in 2010.

In 2014 he became president and the newsletter editor. When he stood down as president in 2020, he took on the role of treasurer again until 2023. Since he started with the group, Judge has helped promote group activities.