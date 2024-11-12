Advertisement
Horowhenua District to light up with Diwali celebration and activities

Horowhenua will be lit up for Diwali celebrations this month.

An upcoming celebration will light up Horowhenua.

The Horowhenua District Council has collaborated with the local Indian community to run Diwali activities and events, celebrating the renowned festival of lights.

On Tuesday, November 12, the Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton ran an art and storytelling session. At the session, crafters had a go at creating rangoli, an Indian art form that uses colours and patterns.

On Saturday, November 16, the Levin Mall carpark will host the Horowhenua District Council’s Diwali celebration.

The celebration will feature live performances from different community organisations.

Shree Dance Academy will present Kathak, a classical Indian dance, while Waiopehu College students bring the lively Gujarati Garba, a joyful folk dance. The evening will also feature dances from Catharine Inger Dance Studio, a Bollywood brother-sister duo, singers and a fairy dance by the area’s youngest talent.

The details:

What: Levin Diwali celebration

When: Saturday, November 16, 5pm-9pm

Where: Levin Mall Carpark, 20 Salisbury St, Levin

Other: Free entry


