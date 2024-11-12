Horowhenua will be lit up for Diwali celebrations this month.

The Horowhenua District Council has collaborated with the local Indian community to run Diwali activities and events, celebrating the renowned festival of lights.

On Tuesday, November 12, the Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton ran an art and storytelling session. At the session, crafters had a go at creating rangoli, an Indian art form that uses colours and patterns.

On Saturday, November 16, the Levin Mall carpark will host the Horowhenua District Council’s Diwali celebration.

The celebration will feature live performances from different community organisations.