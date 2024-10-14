Six children designed paper cups at the Shannon Library.

The Horowhenua District Council’s school holiday activities have been a hit – and one event was especially popular with tamariki across the district.

That event was a robot battle, with battling bot events held in the Levin, Foxton and Shannon libraries.

Children’s learning librarian Samantha Tibbs said the children designed paper cups which wee then put on top of small robots called Sphero Bolts that can be controlled with a tablet.

“They get free range design on the paper cup to give it extensions, so it’s a mixture of art and craft and imagination with science and technology.”

She said the libraries tend to err on the side of fun – especially for the school holidays.