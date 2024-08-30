Horowhenua District Council will vote on the future of the district's Horowhenua (Māori) Ward at a meeting on Wednesday. Photo / Nick Simmons.

Horowhenua District Council will vote at their next meeting on whether to keep its Horowhenua (Māori) Ward.

In 2021, councillors voted unanimously to establish a Māori ward with significant community support. Councillors Nina Hori Te Pa and Justin Tamihana were elected to represent the ward in elections the following year.

A recent law change requires councils with Māori wards not established by a poll of voters to either dissolve them or hold a binding referendum about their future at the 2025 Local Body Elections.

Last month, the council engaged with the community, asking if they thought the Horowhenua (Māori) Ward should be kept. Of 513 responses, 77.2% were in favour of keeping the ward and 22.8% were against it.

At a public forum in late August, 11 people took the floor, all speaking in favour of retaining the ward.