Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Horowhenua District Council to vote on future of Māori ward

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
Horowhenua District Council will vote on the future of the district's Horowhenua (Māori) Ward at a meeting on Wednesday. Photo / Nick Simmons.

Horowhenua District Council will vote on the future of the district's Horowhenua (Māori) Ward at a meeting on Wednesday. Photo / Nick Simmons.

Horowhenua District Council will vote at their next meeting on whether to keep its Horowhenua (Māori) Ward.

In 2021, councillors voted unanimously to establish a Māori ward with significant community support. Councillors Nina Hori Te Pa and Justin Tamihana were elected to represent the ward in elections the following year.

A recent law change requires councils with Māori wards not established by a poll of voters to either dissolve them or hold a binding referendum about their future at the 2025 Local Body Elections.

Last month, the council engaged with the community, asking if they thought the Horowhenua (Māori) Ward should be kept. Of 513 responses, 77.2% were in favour of keeping the ward and 22.8% were against it.

At a public forum in late August, 11 people took the floor, all speaking in favour of retaining the ward.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Councillors will vote on the issue at a public meeting starting at 1pm on Wednesday, September 4 in the council chambers.

If the council decides to keep the Horowhenua (Māori) Ward, a referendum will be held as part of the 2025 Local Election, giving ratepayers the final decision on the ward’s future.

“Engaging with our community and understanding their views is critical to our decision-making process. The feedback clearly shows strong support for the Horowhenua (Māori) Ward, which councillors will consider at the meeting,” said chief executive Monique Davidson.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle