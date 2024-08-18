The Horowhenua District Council is seeking feedback on its Māori ward.

The Horowhenua District Council is calling on the community to provide feedback on the future of the Horowhenua Māori ward for the local elections next year.

Due to recent legislative changes, the council must decide at its meeting on September 4 whether to remove the Māori ward or retain it and hold a binding referendum during the local body election.

“If the council opts to keep the Horowhenua Māori ward, a binding referendum will be held at the 2025 local election to determine if the district should continue to have a Māori Ward. The voters’ decision will be final and must be implemented by the council. If the referendum results in retaining the Māori ward, it will remain in place for the 2028 and 2031 local elections,” said council chief executive Monique Davidson.

Davidson said the council aims to allow the community to voice their opinions on this important matter.

“Residents are encouraged to participate and share their views through the Let’s Kōrero online engagement platform. Feedback will be accepted until 11.59pm on Sunday, August 25.”