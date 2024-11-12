Advertisement
Horowhenua District Council seeking community input on water services plan

Horowhenua District Council wants people to have their say on the future of water service delivery in the area. Photo / Unsplash

Horowhenua District Council wants to hear from residents about the future of its water service delivery.

To comply with new Government legislation, councils must develop a Water Services Delivery Plan (WSDP), following new rules and regulations regarding financial management and the quality of their drinking water, stormwater and wastewater services.

The legislation, called Local Water Done Well, requires councils to develop a Water Services Delivery Plan (WSDP) within the next few months.

In addition to the status quo, the council is exploring various delivery models for water services, including the possibility of joining with neighbouring councils in the Wellington and Manawatū regions to create a joint water services organisation.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden said a range of factors must be considered when the council decides how to deliver water services in the future.

“While we’ve made significant progress in the Three Waters area, our key challenge remains understanding the full financial implications and exploring options that might reduce the impact of the new legislation for our community.”

He said feedback from the community will help guide the council’s decision-making ahead of formal consultation in 2025.

“We’re on a tight timeline, and while this is just the beginning, we must hear from the community now before any decisions are made. This is your chance to tell us what matters most to you about how water services are delivered.”

Feedback can be shared online via Let’s Kōrero, the council’s online community engagement platform, and closes on Friday, November 22 at 5pm.

