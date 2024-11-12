Horowhenua District Council wants people to have their say on the future of water service delivery in the area. Photo / Unsplash

Horowhenua District Council wants people to have their say on the future of water service delivery in the area. Photo / Unsplash

Horowhenua District Council wants to hear from residents about the future of its water service delivery.

To comply with new Government legislation, councils must develop a Water Services Delivery Plan (WSDP), following new rules and regulations regarding financial management and the quality of their drinking water, stormwater and wastewater services.

The legislation, called Local Water Done Well, requires councils to develop a Water Services Delivery Plan (WSDP) within the next few months.

In addition to the status quo, the council is exploring various delivery models for water services, including the possibility of joining with neighbouring councils in the Wellington and Manawatū regions to create a joint water services organisation.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden said a range of factors must be considered when the council decides how to deliver water services in the future.