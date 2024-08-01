Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Horowhenua District Council searching for unsung heroes in civic and youth awards

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
Barrie Buck was the recipient of a 2021 Horowhenua District Council civic award.

Barrie Buck was the recipient of a 2021 Horowhenua District Council civic award.

Nominations for the Horowhenua District Council 2024 civic and youth excellence awards are open.

Mayor Bernie Warden said the awards shine a light on people who work hard to contribute to the community.

“These are the unsung heroes who work behind the scenes, driving positive change and making Horowhenua a better place.”

The council has two awards categories - civic and youth excellence. The civic awards are open to all ages, as long as their service is not part of paid employment. Categories include community, cultural or religious affairs, youth, recreation or education and service to conservation.

“Apart from the King’s Honour Awards, a civic award is the highest locally given recognition. Over the years, we’ve honoured many incredible individuals for their long and outstanding service, acknowledging their commitment to helping others and fostering strong, connected communities.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Walden wants clubs, groups, committees, and volunteer organisations to make nominations.

“Let’s recognise those who go above and beyond and celebrate their contributions.”

The youth excellence awards are open to youth aged 12-24, with categories for community service, sport, academia and art and culture.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

This year the prize has increased from $250 to $500, reflecting rising costs and the effort youth put into serving the community, he said.

“These awards acknowledge their dedication, talent, and potential in various fields. Our rangatahi are not only our future leaders but also current role models who inspire their peers and uplift our community.”

Nomination forms and eligibility criteria for the civic awards and youth excellence awards are available online. For more information, visit horowhenua.govt.nz/CivicAwards and horowhenua.govt.nz/YouthExcellence

Nominations close Wednesday, September 11, at midnight.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle