Barrie Buck was the recipient of a 2021 Horowhenua District Council civic award.

Nominations for the Horowhenua District Council 2024 civic and youth excellence awards are open.

Mayor Bernie Warden said the awards shine a light on people who work hard to contribute to the community.

“These are the unsung heroes who work behind the scenes, driving positive change and making Horowhenua a better place.”

The council has two awards categories - civic and youth excellence. The civic awards are open to all ages, as long as their service is not part of paid employment. Categories include community, cultural or religious affairs, youth, recreation or education and service to conservation.

“Apart from the King’s Honour Awards, a civic award is the highest locally given recognition. Over the years, we’ve honoured many incredible individuals for their long and outstanding service, acknowledging their commitment to helping others and fostering strong, connected communities.”