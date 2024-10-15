Advertisement
Horowhenua District Council prioritises Shannon community plan development session

Horowhenua Chronicle
The Horowhenua District Council has agreed to make developing a community plan for Shannon a priority.

The idea of developing a Shannon community plan has been gaining momentum and following supportive feedback during the long-term plan consultations, the Horowhenua District Council has agreed to make it a priority.

Plans for the first meeting are under way and the council, in partnership with Ngāti Whakatere, has invited Shannon residents to join the first session to develop the community plan.

Along with iwi and community members, Mayor Bernie Wanden said the council would like to spread the word about this first session - “a valuable opportunity for residents to get involved from the outset”.

“Share your ideas, and whether you’re interested in being part of the working group, come meet others and help shape a community plan that reflects the future of Shannon.”

Wanden said he encouraged people to attend.

“This is the first step in creating a community-led plan for Shannon. By being part of this initial session, you’re helping us build a strong foundation for future discussions, and we’d love to see as many people as possible take part.”

Whakawehi Marae chair Lani Ketu and Whakawehi Marae committee trustees chair Tawhiti Kunaiti said Ngāti Whakatere is happy to be partnering with the council to help develop a plan for the community.

“We welcome the community and are looking forward to hosting the first hui on our marae, and to share with, and hear the community’s aspirations.”

This meeting is the first of a series of meetings with the community at different sites in Shannon to develop the Shannon community plan together; and marks the start of the project with the aim of forming a working group to help guide the project.

“The session will begin with a pōwhiri at 10am (please arrive 15 minutes early), followed by a historical kōrero from Ngāti Whakatere. After that, we’ll discuss the Shannon community plan. Kai will be provided, so come along, share your ideas, connect with your community and let us know if you’re interested in being part of the working group,” said Wanden.

There will be more opportunities for people to have their say. People can email StrategicPlanning@horowhenua.govt.nz if they would like to be invited to the next session.

The details

What: Shannon community plan development meeting

When: Tuesday, October 22, 10am to 12.30pm

Where: Whakawehi Marae (also known as Poutu)

RSVP: For catering purposes and any questions, please email, StrategicPlanning@horowhenua.govt.nz

