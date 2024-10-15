The Horowhenua District Council has agreed to make developing a community plan for Shannon a priority.

The idea of developing a Shannon community plan has been gaining momentum and following supportive feedback during the long-term plan consultations, the Horowhenua District Council has agreed to make it a priority.

Plans for the first meeting are under way and the council, in partnership with Ngāti Whakatere, has invited Shannon residents to join the first session to develop the community plan.

Along with iwi and community members, Mayor Bernie Wanden said the council would like to spread the word about this first session - “a valuable opportunity for residents to get involved from the outset”.

“Share your ideas, and whether you’re interested in being part of the working group, come meet others and help shape a community plan that reflects the future of Shannon.”

Wanden said he encouraged people to attend.