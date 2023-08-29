Horowhenua District Council will be using the Antenno app to keep in touch and it will allow quick and easy reporting of faults, questions, and other issues.

A recent customer satisfaction survey by Horowhenua District Council shows that satisfaction has gone up in the past year by 6 per cent - more than the council’s goal of 5 per cent.

That rate of satisfaction still sits below 70 per cent and residents are happier than ratepayers. High scorers in terms of satisfaction were cemeteries, parks, reserves, sports grounds and halls in the eyes of those surveyed. Communications efforts and engagement with the public had also gone up, compared to the previous year.

The survey shows residents still have issues with the level of healthcare, the level of service from the council, and the state of the local roads. In fact, healthcare is the number one concern, followed by population growth and crime.

The unhappiest residents are aged between 18 and 39 and the unhappiest ward is Miranui, though the survey does not elaborate on that.

Businesses are also unhappy, rating the council at -21.2, where the benchmark is -9.9. Public involvement in council decision-making has gone up, from 25.2 to 43.5 per cent in the past year.

Rubbish generates satisfaction of 4.5. Only 32.4 per cent of respondents are happy with the local level of healthcare.

Compulsory watertanks for new homes met 66.7 per cent approval and 8.8 out of 10 people say reusing and recycling are important. A lot of people want more kerbside recycling: 70 per cent would like a food waste collection and 83 per cent are keen on a green-waste bin.

Interestingly those who receive council communications via email are 15 per cent happier than those who do not.

The local libraries score highest of all council services: 95.4 per cent, though Shannon scored the lowest.

Soon it will be easier to contact the council to ask questions, issues or complaints - if you have a smart phone and the Antenno app, which sends information on council meetings and public notices.

The app allows you to take photos, click on the right spot on a map, and then send that information to council, although ringing the council will remain the best option for urgent issues.