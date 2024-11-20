Horowhenua District Council's Civic Honour recipients from left: Roger Nichol, Peter Dyer on behalf of the Levin Citizens Advice Bureau, Pauline May, Mayor Bernie Wanden, Whaea Reverend Sissiel Henderson and Whaea Ani Watson. Whaea Piki McFadyen - one of the ‘Tokotoru Tapu’ - was unable to attend.

Horowhenua District Council celebrated the community’s unsung heroes at the Civic and Youth Excellence Awards.

The ceremony took place on Tuesday, November 12 at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō.

Hosted by Horowhenua District mayor Bernie Wanden, there were several awards given out on the night, with four Civic Honours, four Certificates of Recognition and 16 Youth Excellence Scholarships awarded.

Wanden said the annual awards are a much anticipated event on council’s calendar each year.

“For nearly three decades, we have come together to honour those who give so much to our community. These are the people who volunteer their time, bring us together, and inspire us all through their generosity and dedication.”