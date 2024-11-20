Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Horowhenua District Council celebrates community heroes at annual awards

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
Horowhenua District Council's Civic Honour recipients from left: Roger Nichol, Peter Dyer on behalf of the Levin Citizens Advice Bureau, Pauline May, Mayor Bernie Wanden, Whaea Reverend Sissiel Henderson and Whaea Ani Watson. Whaea Piki McFadyen - one of the ‘Tokotoru Tapu’ - was unable to attend.

Horowhenua District Council's Civic Honour recipients from left: Roger Nichol, Peter Dyer on behalf of the Levin Citizens Advice Bureau, Pauline May, Mayor Bernie Wanden, Whaea Reverend Sissiel Henderson and Whaea Ani Watson. Whaea Piki McFadyen - one of the ‘Tokotoru Tapu’ - was unable to attend.

Horowhenua District Council celebrated the community’s unsung heroes at the Civic and Youth Excellence Awards.

The ceremony took place on Tuesday, November 12 at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō.

Hosted by Horowhenua District mayor Bernie Wanden, there were several awards given out on the night, with four Civic Honours, four Certificates of Recognition and 16 Youth Excellence Scholarships awarded.

Wanden said the annual awards are a much anticipated event on council’s calendar each year.

“For nearly three decades, we have come together to honour those who give so much to our community. These are the people who volunteer their time, bring us together, and inspire us all through their generosity and dedication.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
The Horowhenua District Council Youth Excellence Award winners from back left: Lazzoryss Tovo, Isabel Paroli, Cole Campbell, Mayor Bernie Wanden, Ataahua Hirini, Steffani Miradores, Torina Ngaluafe, Minnie Collins, Amelie Williamson, Heer Patel, Bear Starstrider, Thea Pacure, Myah Snow, Jorja Horn, Rawiri Tristram-Brown, Irene Vehikite and Johnathon Kipa-Tahu.
The Horowhenua District Council Youth Excellence Award winners from back left: Lazzoryss Tovo, Isabel Paroli, Cole Campbell, Mayor Bernie Wanden, Ataahua Hirini, Steffani Miradores, Torina Ngaluafe, Minnie Collins, Amelie Williamson, Heer Patel, Bear Starstrider, Thea Pacure, Myah Snow, Jorja Horn, Rawiri Tristram-Brown, Irene Vehikite and Johnathon Kipa-Tahu.

He said the Civic Awards highlight the contributions of individuals and community groups who work to help others, protect the environment and foster joy and resilience.

“We are deeply grateful for their service.”

Horowhenua District Council mayor Bernie Wanden with the 2024 certificate of recognition recipients from left: Alana accepting on behalf of Sandra Webb, Alison Lines, Hetty Gardner and Carolyn Cordery.
Horowhenua District Council mayor Bernie Wanden with the 2024 certificate of recognition recipients from left: Alana accepting on behalf of Sandra Webb, Alison Lines, Hetty Gardner and Carolyn Cordery.

The evening featured performances from award recipients and a kapa haka by Ngā Mātāwaka, with Wanden closing the ceremony with praise for the recipients.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Their generosity, compassion and commitment remind us all of the power of community spirit. Their efforts create connections, lift people and make Horowhenua a place we are all proud to call home.”

Award recipients:

Civic Awards: Pauline May, Levin Citizens Advice Bureau, Roger Nichol and Whaea Ani Watson, Whaea Reverend Sissiel Henderson, and Whaea Piki McFadyen.

Certificate of Recognition: Alison Lines, Carolyn Cordery, Hetty Gardner and Sandra Webb (50 Years Service Medal).

Youth Excellence Scholarships: Amelie Williamson (Arts and Culture), Ataahua Hirini (Arts and Culture), Irene Vehikite (Arts and Culture), Myah Snow (Arts and Culture). Bear Starstrider (Community Service), Torina Ngaluafe (Community Service), Cole Campbell (Academia), Heer Patel (Academia), Isabel Paroli (Academia), Steffani Miradores (Academia), Thea Pacure (Academia), Johnathon Kipa-Tahu (Sport), Jorja Horn (Sport), Lazzoryss Tovo (Sport), Minnie Collins (Sport) and Rawiri Tristram-Brown (Sport).

Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle