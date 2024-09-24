Mayor Bernie Wanden, firefighter Murray Lange and MP Tim Costley pictured at a formal dinner honouring Lange for his 50 years of service to the brigade.

The Horowhenua District Council Chambers were ablaze with admiration on Saturday night, as over 120 people joined for a special dinner to honour 50 years of service by volunteer firefighter Murray Lange.

Lange, who is one of just 352 firefighters to reach 50 years of service in NZ’s history, joined the Levin Brigade on June 25, 1974, and has served there ever since. During his 50 years of service he had a remarkable 98% attendance rate for brigade activities. Lange told stories about his early days of training, including using fire hoses like a fireman’s pole to slide down, and having to carry people over his shoulders down a two-storey ladder. “You probably couldn’t get away with that now.” Other highlights included the 1981 Grand Hotel fire and the 2013 Horowhenua College fire.

Fenz Deputy National Commander Brendan Nally said firefighters like Lange save lives. He thanked all those who received awards that night for their service, and singled out Lange for his exemplary record that he said spoke of his character and integrity. United Fire Brigade Association representative David Ackroyd echoed those remarks. He described the eight-pointed “Double Gold Star’” that was being awarded to Lange, and how the eight points represented different qualities like valour, integrity, and resourcefulness.

Local MP Tim Costley said there were over 1220 All Blacks, but only 352 firefighters with a “Double Gold”.

“This shows what a rare and impressive achievement it is. We need to honour service more. Each volunteer firefighter who serves their community plays a critical role, and one we cannot do without. They demonstrate courage, commitment, selflessness and service. No one exemplifies those qualities more than Murray Lange.”