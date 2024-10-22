When she began her research for the design project, she realised just how great an opportunity she had been given, she said.

“I didn’t realise how big it was until I researched it and it was an amazing opportunity.”

Electra wanted the design to follow themes of elegance and innovation.

Steffani said to her, flight was elegant, so her first idea was birds, and then she thought of blooming flowers as a way to signify growth.

“I got the idea of blooming flowers because they grow, and even if they’re small they’ll become big.”

From there she started thinking about how those ideas could be turned into a trophy.

She considered ideas around function and how the trophy would fit in the hand, and how the trophies would look in a space while still remaining true to the brief of simple and elegant.

Steffani Miadores. a year 13 student at Horowhenua College designed the trophy given to winners of this year's Electra Business Awards. She is pictured here with some of the prototypes she designed.

The biggest challenge was time she said, as she had to juggle classes and continue in her role as international prefect, in which she organises events for the exchange students.

Steffani started the project in term two and designed the trophies at home outside of school hours.

She is delighted with the end result but says if she could go back in time, she would get more involved in the manufacturing process.

“It was a huge thing, and it feels like an end of an era.”

Steffani Miadores' concept art.

Steffani’s passion for art began when she was young and saw her brother drawing.

She was inspired and researched other artists, and started creating art in her own style.

Her design interest began in college, when she was selecting subjects.

She recalled thinking DVC design and visual communication, which is now architecture, sounded interesting and signed up to take it.

“I loved it.”

Steffani is planning on studying health sciences next year and then dentistry, and will continue her interest in architecture and design as it’s a passion.