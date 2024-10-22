Steffani Miadores designed the awards for the Electra Business Awards. Photo / Grace Odlum
A Horowhenua College student’s art is on display in award-winning businesses across Horowhenua and Kāpiti.
Steffani Miadores, a year 13 student, was invited to design trophies for this year’s Electra Business and Innovation Awards, an opportunity the 17-year-old jumped at.
Teacher Donna Elliott said organisers contacted the school to see if any students with a passion for architecture and design would like to design this year’s trophies, and she immediately thought of Steffani.
Steffani was thrilled, as she really enjoys the subject, but dropped the class this year, in favour of other subjects needed for her planned dentistry degree.