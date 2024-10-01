She has also been cast as Alice in the upcoming pantomime Alice in Cuckooland at Levin Little Theatre.

“I was very excited and surprised as lots of people went for it.”

As well as singing, she does tap, acro, ballet and musical theatre dance.

Imogen, prefers acting, she said.

“It gives me an outlet to express myself. I love performing and I find it rewarding as I get a buzz from the atmosphere.”

She won the song in character category at the MPAC Singing Competition and the Fox Memorial Cup for encouragement at the MPAC Musical Theatre Competition.

“I felt ecstatic because I had put so much effort into the character and loved portraying it.”

She was also nominated at the Manawatū Regional Theatre Awards for her performance as Wednesday in the The Addams Family.

Her performance as Sister Mary Roberts in Horowhenua College’s production of Sister Act earned her NCEA level one excellence credits. She does contemporary, acro, jazz, ballet, musical theatre and hip-hop dance.

Meanwhile, Amelie is finding her voice, and success, in musical theatre.

“It makes me get out of my comfort zone and try new things. I used to be shy and being involved in these has helped me get over my shyness.”

She placed first equal in the MPAC Musical Theatre competition for the song in character category.

“I was delighted and proud of myself. I had worked hard to perfect my performance and was up against a lot of other very good performers.”

She also received nominations in the regional theatre awards for Best Female Lead for her role in The Addams Family Junior and best connection between characters for her performance in Puss ‘n’ Boots.

“It was a confidence boost and felt rewarding to be recognised and a delight to get two nominations for two very different roles as there are a lot of good shows around the region.”



