Horowhenua College's 2023 Dux Isabel Maclean is keen on science and will study biochemistry at university.

By Grant Condon, principal Horowhenua College

The Horowhenua College senior prizegiving at the end of 2023 saw Isabel Maclean named as our dux. This is the top academic award in the college and it was widely celebrated by staff and students.

Isabel began her time at Horowhenua College as a Year 9 student in 2019. She immediately showed an interest in science, and she was very good at it. Isabel’s academic success throughout her time at college was consistently of an extremely high standard. In 2021 she achieved NCEA Level 1 endorsed with excellence, and in 2022 gained NCEA Level 2, again endorsed with excellence. In 2023 Isabel gained her NCEA Level 3 endorsed with merit, as well as University Entrance. During her three years of NCEA, Isabel gained 205 credits at excellence level; 70 credits at merit level and 44 credits at achieved level. This is an extraordinary academic achievement.

In her final year at college, Isabel studied five subjects and her achievements in each of these Year 13 subjects were acknowledged at the end of year prizegiving - first in biology, first in chemistry, first in mathematics, first in English, second in drama. These results represent significant work and effort. Being named as dux was therefore well earned.

Isabel has always known she wanted to study science at university. Microbiology and geology were options Isabel considered, but these didn’t entirely reflect what she was passionate about. When Isabel discovered biochemistry in Year 13, she knew this is the type of science she would pursue.

Biochemistry is the branch of science concerned with the processes and substances that occur within the cells of living organisms. Isabel is off to Otago University to study a Bachelor of Science, majoring in biochemistry. This is a three-\year degree and at the end of this, Isabel’s intention is to seek a job that involves science laboratory research.

Numerous students from Levin are in the process of leaving for university to begin their study for 2024. We wish all of them the very best and just like Isabel, we encourage them to continue and strive to achieve to the very best of their ability