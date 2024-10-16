Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Horowhenua College Heads Up: Staff experience Fijian culture to support Pasifika students

By Grant Congdon,
Principal / Tumuaki·Horowhenua Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Horowhenua College staff travelled to Fiji to learn more about traditional Fijian culture.

Horowhenua College staff travelled to Fiji to learn more about traditional Fijian culture.

Kia ora koutou, Talofa lava, Greetings everyone

When a student knows who they are and where they come from, then they know where they are going. Their culture and language are therefore extremely important.

At Horowhenua College, we have a growing number of Pasifika students, which is very exciting.

As a staff, we are serious about knowing every one of our students individually and valuing their culture, so when Jessica Foster (one of our Pasifika deans) offered to organise a staff trip to Fiji to experience genuine Fijian culture, the response was very positive.

Fourteen staff travelled to Fiji and were privileged to be part of this life-changing and inspiring experience.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Our trip included staying at Namosi Eco Retreat, which is high in the mountains. Here we enjoyed experiencing aspects of traditional Fijian culture – food, accommodation, language, dance, song, agriculture and, of course, kava ceremonies.

Horowhenua College staff visited Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna Memorial School in Fiji.
Horowhenua College staff visited Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna Memorial School in Fiji.

We visited three schools – Namosi Primary School, Namosi Secondary School and Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna Memorial School (Suva).

These visits were highlights of our trip and provided opportunities to connect with staff and students from these schools.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It also provided us the opportunity to gain an understanding of what many of our Pasifika students have experienced in their schooling before coming to New Zealand and to our college.

Horowhenua College staff enjoyed traditional Fijian food, dance and kava ceremonies.
Horowhenua College staff enjoyed traditional Fijian food, dance and kava ceremonies.

There are many similarities but also many differences.

Gaining this understanding will equip us to better understand and relate to our Pasifika students as they join our college.

Horowhenua College principal / tumuaki Grant Congdon said the trip to Fiji was inspiring and life-changing.
Horowhenua College principal / tumuaki Grant Congdon said the trip to Fiji was inspiring and life-changing.

Our grateful appreciation goes to Jessica Foster and her family (here and in Fiji) who organised this amazing experience. Vinaka Vakalevu Jessica kei na nomu matavuvale ena kena tuvanaki na veika vakasakiti ogo.

Ngā mihi koutou, Talofa lava, Kind regards … and Bula Vinaka.

Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle