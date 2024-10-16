Horowhenua College staff travelled to Fiji to learn more about traditional Fijian culture.

Kia ora koutou, Talofa lava, Greetings everyone

When a student knows who they are and where they come from, then they know where they are going. Their culture and language are therefore extremely important.

At Horowhenua College, we have a growing number of Pasifika students, which is very exciting.

As a staff, we are serious about knowing every one of our students individually and valuing their culture, so when Jessica Foster (one of our Pasifika deans) offered to organise a staff trip to Fiji to experience genuine Fijian culture, the response was very positive.

Fourteen staff travelled to Fiji and were privileged to be part of this life-changing and inspiring experience.