Following the parade, the bus will be parked at the Village Green, where members of the community can contribute a non-perishable food item or unwrapped gift. This year’s charities are Birthright Levin, Women’s Refuge, and the Levin Interchurch Foodbank.

“Christmas is a time to come together and celebrate as a community, and the Horowhenua Christmas Parade and Carnival is the perfect opportunity to do just that,” said Mayor Bernie Wanden.

“We are incredibly grateful to Higgins for helping bring this event back to our streets. It’s going to be a magical day for families, friends, and visitors alike.”

Higgins branch manager Johan Van Wyk said they were thrilled to support the Horowhenua Christmas Parade and Carnival.

“It’s an honour to contribute to such a cherished community tradition and we can’t wait to see the streets of Levin come alive with festive spirit,” he said.

Wanden confirmed that he had made a special request to Santa himself to join the festivities and the big man had confirmed he would be there.

“Come along, bring your friends and whānau, and let’s make this Christmas unforgettable."

Road Closures

To ensure the safety of participants and spectators, the following streets will be temporarily closed on Saturday, December 7.

Victoria St: Closed from 11am to 2.30pm for float assembly. Resident access is allowed, but no street parking during this time.

Salisbury St (Between Bath St and Queen St) Closed between 1pm to 6.30pm for for the Christmas Carnival.

Weraroa Rd (Victoria St to Bath St): Closed from 1.45pm to 2.30pm.

Bath St (Weraroa Rd to Salisbury St): Closed from 1.45pm to 2.30pm.

Hannan St: Closed from 1.45pm to 2.30pm.

Carlisle St: Closed from 1.45pm to 2.30pm.

Detour routes will be clearly signposted.

For more details, visit horowhenua.govt.nz/Christmas or contact the council at (06) 366 0999.