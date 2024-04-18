The skatepark near the Village Green in Levin. Photo / Nikki Carroll

Expressions of interest in acquiring the Levin War Memorial Hall and surrounding areas, such as the Village Green and the skatepark, with the intent to redevelop these sites, are open until May 15.

Horowhenua District Council said that several years ago, the community indicated selling the earthquake-prone building was okay and given the renewal plans for the entire town centre (revised last year), the council is hoping a property developer will present them with options for rejuvenation.

Huge interest is anticipated, the council said.

Submissions can only be done electronically. Hand-delivered or posted submissions will not be accepted.

The hall was opened in 1956 and prep work done regarding the earthquake strengthening (that may be needed) has established that the building could be strengthened well above the 44 per cent required by law - so demolition is not a given.

Rezoning will be considered, so current perceived restrictions based on zoning should not limit ideas being brought forward for the space, which could be dealt with separately or together. The council wants to retain the skatepark somewhere in the town centre.

Reimagining the space occupied by the War Memorial Hall, skatepark and Village Green is the first step in realising a renewed town centre, Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden said.

A document is available that outlines the background and the expectation for anyone planning to submit an expression of interest. It comes with a huge form that needs filling in to help assess the viability of any plans as well as the suitability of any proposers.

Plans need to offer a wide range of activities that will ensure employment opportunities and evening activities, provide a focal point and deal with the earthquake-prone problem associated with the hall. It must leverage connectivity offered by the coming expressway, improve the transport options, make the town centre more accessible to both residents and visitors and help develop the town centre’s identity.

The council says it has no preconceived ideas, but would like the developer to use as many local (sub) contractors as possible.

At this stage only ideas on what you can do with the site, which sites you want to use and how, what experience you have in doing this, as well as identifying what you need from the council to make this work.

