Ready to unveil the Hall of Fame board are Mayor Bernie, John Clarke, Dixie Halliwell, Ron Turk and Bruce Little.

In the council foyer there is now a board commemorating the inductees into the Horowhenua Business Hall of Fame. It was unveiled on Thursday night during the Horowhenua Mayoral Entrants Event, held at the council building in Levin.

Inductees or their families were present for the unveiling. The Business Hall of Fame is part of the annual Electra Business and Innovation Awards.

Inductees are: Bill Crighton, Roger Halliwell, Jake Slykhuis and John Turk, Collis Blake, George Sue, Graeme Bagrie, Larry Ellison, Johnston Mac Tatana, Ross Crowe, Stuart Irons, Ron Turk, Geoff Lewis, John Clarke and Stuart Pescini, Bruce Little, Graham and Leitia Montford.

Horowhenua's Business Hall of Fame inductees are now immortalised on a board in the foyer of the Horowhenua District Council building.

This year’s Horowhenua region finalists were present on the night and were given the opportunity to speak about their business and why they entered the awards. For many, it was about raising their profile, but also about finding out how they measure up, and the chance to meet other business owners in the region.

There was a record number of entrants from across the Kāpiti and Horowhenua regions this year, all of an extremely high calibre, organisers said.

Some of the BKH award finalists for Horowhenua.

The 2023 Electra & Business Innovation Award finalists are:

Manufacturing, Production and Processing sponsored by Kapinua

● art by RIWA

● Duncan’s Brewing Co.

● Dark Horse Coffee

Hospitality, Entertainment and Tourism sponsored by Air Chathams

● Sunday Cantina

● Relish Cafe and Catering

Construction and Trades sponsored by Steel-It Framing

● Mills Albert Ltd

● Stonewood Homes Horowhenua and Manawatu

● Stripped Electrical Ltd

Professional and Business Services, or Technology sponsored by Graphic Press & Packaging

● TALK Communications

● Whare Kōtare

● Zebunisso Alimova/ Mike Pero Mortgages

Not for Profit, Community and Public Services sponsored by L.T. McGuinness

● Hope Hub

● The Shed Project Kāpiti Limited

● Horowhenua District Health Transportation Trust

Retail sponsored by Crombie Lockwood

● The Greenery

● Juli Hunter Eco Friendly Style

Consumer Services sponsored by New World Levin

● Caci Levin

● Kāpiti Neuro Therapy

● Dress My Nest

● Beauty & the Beach

● The Hair Studio Kāpiti

● Nation Beauty

Some of the BKH award finalists 2023 for Horowhenua.

This year the awards are being held on Thursday, October 19, at Southwards Car Museum.

The night will be hosted by Te Rader and will be filled with entertainment, wonderful locally sourced delicacies, spot prizes and of course the main awards winner announcements.

Get your ticket at www.bkhh.org.nz