Watercolour by Manakau aritist Pauline Hailwood.

Horowhenua’s Art Society is gearing up for a number of workshops and classes.

Next month there will be an evening class, held every Wednesday from 7-9pm at the art society premises on Bath St.

“It is a class that is accessible to everyone to learn how to paint using watercolour,” said tutor Pauline Hailwood.

The cost for the entire course will be $120.

Manakau artist Pauline Hailwood has been painting and teaching for the past 25 years. She specialises in watercolour and mixed media.

“It is all about the technique,” she said, “and not so much about the subject of the painting for me. I paint a wide range of objects.”

This has to do with the fact that painting using watercolours is technique-driven by nature.

“I want to encourage everyone in Horowhenua to give watercolour ago. The course will give beginners all the information they need to get started and all materials needed throughout the course are included in the price. We also offer something for experienced painters, as the course will be a great refresher.”

The Horowhenua Art Society is open four days a week, offering painting on Monday afternoon, a children’s class on Tuesday evenings and a workshop on Fridays, which can include other art forms, such as jewellery and card making.

From February 4 society members will exhibit in Foxton at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in conjunction with Foxton’s Artitude and the Feilding Art Society, said president Vicky Webster.

The society has an art gallery on its premises, which will change every two months. Pauline Hailwood is its curator and said the works here are displayed well.

“It is a tidy space and open when artists are in the building. The gallery has its own entryway.”

From April the society will have paintings in Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō in Levin. Its AGM will be held at the end of February. There are also plans for a joint exhibition with the Floral Art Society, which will help raise money for St John Ambulance.

The society will install a commemorative seat with a plaque to honour previous society president Neil Perfect, who passed away last year.

For more see the More button on the website: www.horowhenuaarts.com.