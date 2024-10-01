Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden said Horowhenua District Council will be making a submission on the proposal.

He said the council understands the need for tolling as an alternative source of funding to support the ongoing costs of the new highway.

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden is preparing a submission to NZTA's consultation.

“We acknowledge the potential impact on our local roading network and are advocating to work with NZTA on possible solutions.”

Wanden said tolls on the new highway could mean people familiar with the area may plan their travel strategically to avoid the tolls, which would result in a larger volume of vehicles using the existing State Highway 1 and local roads instead.

“This could lead to more vehicles on the less safe existing state highway and increase maintenance costs of the local road network, which may have an impact on Horowhenua ratepayers and residents.”

Outside of potential tolls, Wanden said there will be many benefits to having the new highway.

“The new highway will provide a safer and more efficient transport route for all road users and be transformational in supporting economic growth and development, not only in our district but across the wider region.”

He said the new highway will also remove a large portion of heavy vehicles from Oxford St in Levin, which will reduce noise, fumes and unpleasant smells caused by heavy traffic.

Wanden said the new highway will also bring jobs and opportunities to the region - “as we know a wide range of services and skills will be required during construction”.

He said it was not unexpected for tolls to be proposed on Ō2NL given the Government’s Policy Statement for Land Transport has explicitly outlined the intent to toll roads of national significance.

“Our role is to advocate on behalf of our community, and we’ll be focusing on highlighting any potential impacts on our communities, local road network, and the economy. Our submission will address these issues and seek solutions that best serve our community.”

Kāpiti mayor Janet Holborow also saw plenty of benefits from the new highway, saying Kāpiti Coast District Council supported the new highway and the improved access and benefits it will bring to the district and wider region, but it was not supportive of the toll proposal.

Holborow, in her submission on behalf of the council, listed four main issues – safety and resilience, connectivity and equity, economic and public benefit, and impact on purpose.

Kāpiti mayor Janet Holborow prepared a submission to NZTA's consultation.

She said residents of Ōtaki and the surrounding area should be able to travel safely on a resilient highway available to them in all circumstances.

“It is inappropriate to toll a road which is being built for safety purposes. Of note, the current highway and future ‘alternative’ road is considered one of the most unsafe roads in the country.”

She said many people living along Ō2NL already experience deprivation, and tolling will exacerbate this issue.

“The transport links between Ōtaki and Levin are particularly crucial for the people of Ōtaki to access health services, employment opportunities and education. Ōtaki and Levin are in the same health, police and Ministry of Social Development service areas, so they need to be able to safely and freely access services.”

She said there are also many people on fixed and lower incomes living in Ōtaki, for whom the cost of using the new expressway will be prohibitive if the tolls go ahead.

Ōtaki MP Tim Costley said the New Zealand Transport Agency is considering tolls for several new roads being built across New Zealand.

“Ō2NL is one of just 17 projects we’ve committed to. Current consultation covers three roads across the North Island and runs for another week.”

He said New Zealand had a massive infrastructure deficit.

“If we don’t find ways to fund future projects then we’ll be back where we were for the last six years under Labour. After six years of cancellations and doubt, we finally have certainty that National will build Ō2NL and start in the next year.”

He said as “much as we all love free stuff, people tell me they just want the road to get built”.

National's Otaki MP Tim Costley said people just want to see Ō2NL built.

“They understand the need to pay our way. Tolling is one option to ensure we can commit not just to Ō2NL but to developing our new expressway network further.”

Costley said the proposed tolls weren’t on the whole expressway, just one section of it.

“The most common feedback I’ve had is that people understand the need to fund new roads, and they’d rather pay a couple of dollars and get a brand new, safe, world-class expressway, than be stuck with what we have now. There will always be the option to drive the current road for free regardless of what NZTA decides on tolls.”

He said excitement is high about seeing work begin next year.

“I’m proud that we are a Government building new infrastructure and investing in our Horowhenua-Kāpiti region.

“I encourage everyone to have their say through submissions. This isn’t a situation where Tim’s opinion is the most important, consultation is a chance for everyone to have a say before submissions close on Monday, October 7.”