Horowhenua Chronicle

Horizons Regional Council’s Tonga Māori seat councillor Te Kenehi Teira’s life follows the flow of the river

Janine Baalbergen
By
5 mins to read
The Matakarapa Marae mural, by Tony Matthews.

The Manawatū River has always run through the veins of its peoples and was once the heart and soul of the settler town of Foxton and its bustling port, until in the 1940s, the government

